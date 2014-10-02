SYDNEY, Oct 2 U.S. corn futures slipped on Thursday, erasing gains from the previous session, as expectations for a bumper crop weighed on prices, though forecasts for harvest-delaying rains helped limit losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot corn fell 0.16 percent to $3.20-3/4 a bushel, having gained the same amount in the previous session after hitting a fresh five-year low $3.18-1/4. * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.17-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat was unchanged at $4.79 a bushel, having closed up 0.26 percent on Wednesday. * Substantial rain fell in the western Corn Belt on Tuesday while more showers were likely this week and the following six to 10 days, delaying field work, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 120,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender for shipment Nov. 1-10. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held onto solid gains early on Thursday after disappointing manufacturing surveys from around the globe triggered a run on risk, while the euro stayed defensive as a policy review by the European Central Bank loomed. * Oil prices fell toward $94 a barrel on Wednesday, continuing a three-month losing stretch as weak economic signals from China and Europe and ample global supply continued to weigh. * U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States spooked investors, economic data pointed to uneven growth, and the Russell 2000 index entered correction territory. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer Prices Aug 1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meet 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Sep 1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.26% 514.43 36 CBOT corn 320.75 -0.50 -0.16% +0.23% 362.25 27 CBOT soy 917.75 1.00 +0.11% +0.49% 981.65 23 CBOT rice $12.64 -$0.01 -0.04% -0.86% $12.65 45 WTI crude $90.94 $0.21 +0.23% -0.24% $93.15 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.262 $0.000 +0.00% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.875 0.001 +0.11% +0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)