SYDNEY, Oct 3 U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, boosted by strong export demand and putting the grain on track for its first weekly gain in six. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat were up more than 2 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in six weeks and the biggest weekly gain in two months. * Front-month soybeans traded up more than 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in three weeks. * Spot corn near unchanged for the week, having posted six consecutive weekly losses. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month high that topped trade expectations. * Traders say a run-up in Russian wheat prices, linked to a rising domestic market, has curbed overseas sales despite a near-record crop in one of the world's top exporters. * A slowdown in the U.S. harvest due to rains crossing the Midwest this week supported soybeans and corn. Storms on Wednesday dropped 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of rain across parts of Missouri and western Illinois, the Commodity Weather Group said. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Wednesday said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.958 billion bushels, from 14.595 billion in its previous monthly report. MARKET NEWS * The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in eight days after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication of an imminent stimulus program through the purchase of sovereign bonds. * Global oil prices deepened a three-month rout on Thursday to hit their lowest since mid-2012, fuelled by growing concerns over weak demand, abundant supply and signs that Saudi Arabia is in no hurry to cut output. * U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session on Thursday as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares, especially small caps. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep 0900 Euro zone Retail Sales Aug 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep 1230 U.S. International trade Aug 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.25 0.50 +0.10% +0.89% 512.14 43 CBOT corn 323.00 0.25 +0.08% +0.47% 362.42 34 CBOT soy 925.50 1.00 +0.11% +0.95% 978.12 29 CBOT rice $12.58 $0.02 +0.16% -0.51% $12.64 40 WTI crude $91.23 $0.22 +0.24% +0.55% $93.06 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.879 -0.002 -0.20% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)