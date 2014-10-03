SYDNEY, Oct 3 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
third consecutive session on Friday, boosted by strong export
demand and putting the grain on track for its first weekly gain
in six.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat were up
more than 2 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in six
weeks and the biggest weekly gain in two months.
* Front-month soybeans traded up more than 1.5 percent
for the week, the first weekly gain in three weeks.
* Spot corn near unchanged for the week, having posted
six consecutive weekly losses.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales
of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month
high that topped trade expectations.
* Traders say a run-up in Russian wheat prices, linked to a
rising domestic market, has curbed overseas sales despite a
near-record crop in one of the world's top exporters.
* A slowdown in the U.S. harvest due to rains crossing the
Midwest this week supported soybeans and corn. Storms on
Wednesday dropped 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of rain across
parts of Missouri and western Illinois, the Commodity Weather
Group said.
* Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Wednesday
said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 corn production to
14.958 billion bushels, from 14.595 billion in its previous
monthly report.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday for the
first time in eight days after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi gave no indication of an imminent stimulus program
through the purchase of sovereign bonds.
* Global oil prices deepened a three-month rout on Thursday
to hit their lowest since mid-2012, fuelled by growing concerns
over weak demand, abundant supply and signs that Saudi Arabia is
in no hurry to cut output.
* U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session on Thursday
as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down
shares, especially small caps.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep
0900 Euro zone Retail Sales Aug
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep
1230 U.S. International trade Aug
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep
Grains prices at 0027 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 483.25 0.50 +0.10% +0.89% 512.14 43
CBOT corn 323.00 0.25 +0.08% +0.47% 362.42 34
CBOT soy 925.50 1.00 +0.11% +0.95% 978.12 29
CBOT rice $12.58 $0.02 +0.16% -0.51% $12.64 40
WTI crude $91.23 $0.22 +0.24% +0.55% $93.06 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.879 -0.002 -0.20% +0.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)