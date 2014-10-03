* Wheat up 2 pct this week, biggest gain in two months

* Corn, soy firm but gains capped by robust expected U.S. harvest (Adds analyst's quotes; Updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Chicago wheat rose for a third consecutive session on Friday and was on track for its first weekly gain in six, boosted by strong demand for U.S. supplies and slowing exports from Russia.

Soybeans gained more ground, taking the weekly gain to around 1.7 percent after two weeks of heavy losses, while corn edged higher on support from delays in the harvest due to wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $4.84 a bushel by 0245 GMT, while front-month soybeans added 0.1 percent to $9.25-1/2 a bushel and spot corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.23 a bushel.

Wheat is up more than 2 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain in almost two months. Soybeans were on course to post their first gain in three weeks and corn was near unchanged for the week, having posted six consecutive weekly losses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month high that topped trade expectations.

Traders say a run-up in Russian wheat prices, linked to a rising domestic market, has curbed overseas sales despite a near-record crop in one of the world's top exporters.

But analysts said it was too early to get excited about prices amid plentiful global supplies.

"U.S. exports seem to be looking little bit better, whether we have turned the corner or not remains to be seen," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at the National Australia Bank. "We see prices at many year lows as we are looking at a very good harvest."

The Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage, said it raised its estimates of the 2014 U.S. corn and soybean crops, citing favorable weather and the absence of a major frost.

The firm raised its forecast of U.S. corn production to 14.881 billion bushels from 14.671 billion in September, and raised its yield estimate to 176.9 bushels per acre (bpa) from 174.65 last month.

Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Wednesday said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.958 billion bushels, from 14.595 billion in its previous monthly report.

A slowdown in the U.S. harvest due to rains crossing the Midwest this week supported soybeans and corn. Storms on Wednesday dropped 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of rain across parts of Missouri and western Illinois, the Commodity Weather Group said.

Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.00 1.25 +0.26% +1.04% 512.17 46 CBOT corn 323.00 0.25 +0.08% +0.47% 362.42 34 CBOT soy 925.50 1.00 +0.11% +0.95% 978.12 34 CBOT rice $12.57 $0.02 +0.12% -0.55% $12.64 38 WTI crude $91.22 $0.21 +0.23% +0.54% $93.06 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.879 -0.002 -0.20% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)