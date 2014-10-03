(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO Oct 3 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1
percent on Friday, losing ground for the first time in three
sessions on pressure from impressive yield results during the
early days of a record harvest.
Prices extended declines after a closely watched private
forecaster raised its estimate for the U.S. soy harvest in a
midday report. Soybeans held on to a small weekly gain as rains
delayed fieldwork in the Midwestern crop belt during the latter
half of the week.
Corn and wheat futures each edged narrowly higher as the
rains and technically oversold conditions supported prices, but
plentiful supplies and a rising dollar that made U.S. grain less
competitive in global markets limited the upside.
The U.S. dollar surged to a four-year high on a bullish U.S.
jobs report, which could allow shippers in Ukraine,
Russia and South America to further undercut U.S. grain in top
buying regions in Asia and the Middle East.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy shed 12-1/4 cents
to $9.12-1/4 per bushel, nearly 10 cents above its 4-1/2 year
low on Wednesday but the weekly gain was only 2 cents.
"The harvest progress in beans is going to be north of 30
percent for Monday. I don't know about corn, maybe pushing 20
percent. An awful lot of combines went to beans last week.
Yields are still phenomenal," said Roy Huckabay, an analyst at
brokerage the Linn Group.
CBOT December corn finished 1/2 cent higher at
$3.23-1/4 per bushel, above the recent five-year low of
$3.18-1/4. CBOT December wheat was up 3 cents at $4.85-3/4
after hitting a four-year low last week.
Wheat gained 2.5 percent on the week, the largest gain since
the week ended Aug. 8. Corn was up 1/4 cent, or one trading
tick, for the week, snapping a streak of six weeks without a
gain.
"With all markets this week moving to four- to five-year
lows, it can only be expected that at some time this will
provoke a 'bounce' in the market," David Sheppard, managing
director of UK merchant Gleadell, said in a market note.
Storms delayed the harvest in much of the Corn Belt on
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Commodity Weather Group
said, adding that more rains will slow the harvest for the next
two weeks.
However, the delays are expected to result in only minimal
crop loss, with several brokerages such as INTL FCStone and the
Linn Group estimating corn and soy yields above the latest U.S.
Agriculture Department forecasts. The USDA will release its
latest guidance in a week.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics in a monthly crop
report issued to clients on Friday projected U.S. 2014 corn
production at 14.395 billion bushels, with a yield of 176.4
bushels per acre (bpa). The figures are above Informa's Sept. 19
estimates for a 14.024 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 171.8
bpa.
Informa raised its soybean yield estimate to 48.5 bpa from
46.5, and increased its production forecast to 4.017 billion
bushels from 3.857 billion. The firm calculated the harvested
area for corn at 81.611 million acres and for soybeans at 82.880
million acres.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Nigel Hunt
in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Pravin
Char, Andre Grenon and Peter Galloway)