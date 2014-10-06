SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Chicago soybean futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday, recouping last session's losses as the market was underpinned by harvest delays due to wet weather in U.S. Midwest. Wheat gained for a fourth consecutive day to its highest in more than two weeks on slowing supplies from Russia and strong demand for U.S. wheat. FUNDAMENTALS * Storms delayed the harvest on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Commodity Weather Group said, adding that more rains will slow the harvest in the coming weeks. * However, the delays are expected to result in only minimal crop loss, with several brokerages such as INTL FCStone and the Linn Group estimating corn and soy yields above the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts. * Informa Economics projected U.S. 2014 corn production at 14.395 billion bushels, with a yield of 176.4 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures are above Informa's Sept. 19 estimates for a 14.024 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 171.8 bpa. * Informa raised its soybean yield estimate to 48.5 bpa from 46.5, and its production forecast to 4.017 billion bushels from 3.857 billion. * Large speculators increased their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and reduced their net short position in soybeans. * Russian wheat has made a surprise early exit from key global export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after domestic prices rose in the fall-out from the Ukraine crisis. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported export sales of U.S. wheat at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month high that topped trade expectations. * Canada will produce slightly less wheat and not as much canola as expected, volumes well short of last year's all-time record levels, a Statistics Canada report showed. * Statscan pegged the all-wheat crop at 27.48 million tonnes, slightly less than its August estimate of 27.7 million tonnes and the average trade expectation of 28 million tonnes. Last year's record harvest was 27 percent larger. * Rains expected over the days ahead in Argentina's main wheat-growing areas could cause a resurgence of flooding and threaten crop yields, the agriculture ministry said in its weekly crop report on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on a strong note in early Asian trade on Monday, holding near a more than four-year high touched after an upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls report increased speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015 or earlier. * Global crude oil prices extended a months-long rout into bear market territory on Friday, with Brent notching a new 27-month low as the dollar spiked following upbeat U.S. employment data and further signs of undiminished crude supply. * The S&P 500 posted its best day since August on Friday following a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the U.S. economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Aug 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct 1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep Prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.50 3.75 +0.77% +1.40% 509.80 54 CBOT corn 326.25 3.00 +0.93% +1.08% 362.60 43 CBOT soy 922.00 9.75 +1.07% -0.27% 973.68 38 CBOT rice $12.61 $0.02 +0.16% +0.40% $12.64 43 WTI crude $89.61 -$0.13 -0.14% -1.54% $92.88 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 $0.000 +0.01% -1.19% USD/AUD 0.867 0.000 -0.01% -1.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)