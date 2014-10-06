* Soybean prices bounce back on concerns over harvest delays
* Wheat gains more ground, hits highest in over 2 weeks
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Chicago soybeans rose almost 1
percent on Monday, recouping some of last session's losses as
wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest delayed harvesting and
weekend frost raised concerns over potential crop damage.
Wheat gained for a fourth consecutive session to mark its
highest in more than two weeks on slowing supplies from Russia
and strong demand for U.S. wheat.
Storms delayed the harvest on Wednesday, Thursday and
Friday, the Commodity Weather Group said, adding that more rains
will slow the harvest in coming weeks.
It was a chilly weekend across the upper U.S. Midwest and
northern Plains with Saturday morning temperatures below
freezing from North Dakota to Kansas along with Minnesota and
northern Iowa, traders said.
Frost likely nipped immature corn and soybean crops but any
large-scale damage is unlikely, given the near-perfect growing
weather which is expected to result in record U.S. production.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had risen
0.9 percent to $9.20 a bushel by 0206 GMT and spot-month wheat
gained as much as 1 percent to $4.90-3/4 a bushel, its
highest since September 18. December corn added 0.8 percent to
$3.25-3/4 a bushel.
"We are seeing a short term rebound in soybean and corn
prices because rainy weather is causing some delays in field
work around the U.S. Midwest," said Kaname Gokon, general
manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Overall there is not much change is the fundamental picture
and prices are likely to remain under pressure over the next two
months as farmers sell their record crops."
Informa Economics projected U.S. 2014 corn production at
14.395 billion bushels, with a yield of 176.4 bushels per acre
(bpa). The figures are above Informa's Sept. 19 estimates for a
14.024 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 171.8 bpa.
Informa raised its soybean yield estimate to 48.5 bpa from
46.5, and its production forecast to 4.017 billion bushels from
3.857 billion.
Large speculators increased their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Sept. 30, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and reduced their net short
position in soybeans.
Russian wheat has made a surprise early exit from key global
export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after
domestic prices rose in the fall-out from the Ukraine crisis.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported export
sales of U.S. wheat at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month high that
topped trade expectations.
Canada will produce slightly less wheat and not as much
canola as expected, volumes well short of last year's all-time
record levels, a Statistics Canada report showed.
Statscan pegged the all-wheat crop at 27.48 million tonnes,
slightly less than its August estimate of 27.7 million tonnes
and the average trade expectation of 28 million tonnes. Last
year's record harvest was 27 percent larger.
Rains expected over the days ahead in Argentina's main
wheat-growing areas could cause a resurgence of flooding and
threaten crop yields, the country's agriculture ministry said in
its weekly crop report on Friday.
Prices at 0206 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.00 3.25 +0.67% +1.29% 509.78 54
CBOT corn 325.75 2.50 +0.77% +0.93% 362.58 41
CBOT soy 920.00 7.75 +0.85% -0.49% 973.61 37
CBOT rice $12.61 $0.02 +0.16% +0.40% $12.64 44
WTI crude $89.79 $0.05 +0.06% -1.34% $92.89 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.252 $0.000 -0.01% -1.21%
USD/AUD 0.868 0.001 +0.13% -1.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Joseph Radford)