By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Chicago soybeans rose almost 1 percent on Monday, recouping some of last session's losses as wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest delayed harvesting and weekend frost raised concerns over potential crop damage.

Wheat gained for a fourth consecutive session to mark its highest in more than two weeks on slowing supplies from Russia and strong demand for U.S. wheat.

Storms delayed the harvest on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Commodity Weather Group said, adding that more rains will slow the harvest in coming weeks.

It was a chilly weekend across the upper U.S. Midwest and northern Plains with Saturday morning temperatures below freezing from North Dakota to Kansas along with Minnesota and northern Iowa, traders said.

Frost likely nipped immature corn and soybean crops but any large-scale damage is unlikely, given the near-perfect growing weather which is expected to result in record U.S. production.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had risen 0.9 percent to $9.20 a bushel by 0206 GMT and spot-month wheat gained as much as 1 percent to $4.90-3/4 a bushel, its highest since September 18. December corn added 0.8 percent to $3.25-3/4 a bushel.

"We are seeing a short term rebound in soybean and corn prices because rainy weather is causing some delays in field work around the U.S. Midwest," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Overall there is not much change is the fundamental picture and prices are likely to remain under pressure over the next two months as farmers sell their record crops."

Informa Economics projected U.S. 2014 corn production at 14.395 billion bushels, with a yield of 176.4 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures are above Informa's Sept. 19 estimates for a 14.024 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 171.8 bpa.

Informa raised its soybean yield estimate to 48.5 bpa from 46.5, and its production forecast to 4.017 billion bushels from 3.857 billion.

Large speculators increased their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and reduced their net short position in soybeans.

Russian wheat has made a surprise early exit from key global export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after domestic prices rose in the fall-out from the Ukraine crisis.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported export sales of U.S. wheat at 741,038 tonnes, a two-month high that topped trade expectations.

Canada will produce slightly less wheat and not as much canola as expected, volumes well short of last year's all-time record levels, a Statistics Canada report showed.

Statscan pegged the all-wheat crop at 27.48 million tonnes, slightly less than its August estimate of 27.7 million tonnes and the average trade expectation of 28 million tonnes. Last year's record harvest was 27 percent larger.

Rains expected over the days ahead in Argentina's main wheat-growing areas could cause a resurgence of flooding and threaten crop yields, the country's agriculture ministry said in its weekly crop report on Friday.

Prices at 0206 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.00 3.25 +0.67% +1.29% 509.78 54 CBOT corn 325.75 2.50 +0.77% +0.93% 362.58 41 CBOT soy 920.00 7.75 +0.85% -0.49% 973.61 37 CBOT rice $12.61 $0.02 +0.16% +0.40% $12.64 44 WTI crude $89.79 $0.05 +0.06% -1.34% $92.89 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 $0.000 -0.01% -1.21% USD/AUD 0.868 0.001 +0.13% -1.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential