(Corrects seventh bullet to show 17 percent of the corn crop
has been harvested, not 74 percent)
SYDNEY, Oct 7 U.S. soybean futures fell on
Tuesday, edging lower after posting their biggest single-session
gain in more than a year, despite the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegging the pace of harvest below market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $9.37-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 3.3 percent on
Monday.
* Front-month corn dropped 0.38 percent to $3.31-1/4 a
bushel, after gaining 2.9 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat eased 0.25 percent to $4.90-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Monday.
* USDA said 20 percent of the soybean crop has been
harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent complete last
week.
* Analysts had expected the crop to be 23 percent complete.
* USDA pegged the condition of the soybean crop at 73
percent good-to-excellent, up from 72 percent seen last week.
* USDA said 17 percent of the corn crop has been harvested
for the week ending Oct. 5, up from 12 percent the week before.
* Analysts had been expecting 20 percent of the crop to have
been harvested.
* Condition of the corn crop seen at 74 percent
good-to-excellent, unchanged from the previous week and matching
market expectations.
* More rain was in the forecast for the eastern Corn Belt
later this week, which will keep farmers in Ohio, Indiana and
Kentucky from running combines. Southern areas also were
expecting several inches of rain caused by the remnants of
Tropical Storm Simon.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed
almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary
setback for dollar bulls.
* Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday after a
massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump in the
U.S. dollar.
* U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Monday, with traders
nervously eyeing the start of earnings season, while the S&P 500
failed to remain above a key technical level.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Aug
0645 France Budget balance Aug
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug
Grains prices at 0028 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 490.25 -1.25 -0.25% +0.93% 507.73 57
CBOT corn 331.25 -1.25 -0.38% +2.32% 363.09 53
CBOT soy 937.50 -4.75 -0.50% +2.77% 971.29 47
CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.79% $12.64 52
WTI crude $90.47 $0.13 +0.14% +0.81% $92.81 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.96%
USD/AUD 0.876 0.000 +0.03% +1.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)