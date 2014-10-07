(Corrects seventh bullet to show 17 percent of the corn crop has been harvested, not 74 percent) SYDNEY, Oct 7 U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday, edging lower after posting their biggest single-session gain in more than a year, despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the pace of harvest below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.37-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 3.3 percent on Monday. * Front-month corn dropped 0.38 percent to $3.31-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 2.9 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat eased 0.25 percent to $4.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Monday. * USDA said 20 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent complete last week. * Analysts had expected the crop to be 23 percent complete. * USDA pegged the condition of the soybean crop at 73 percent good-to-excellent, up from 72 percent seen last week. * USDA said 17 percent of the corn crop has been harvested for the week ending Oct. 5, up from 12 percent the week before. * Analysts had been expecting 20 percent of the crop to have been harvested. * Condition of the corn crop seen at 74 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from the previous week and matching market expectations. * More rain was in the forecast for the eastern Corn Belt later this week, which will keep farmers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky from running combines. Southern areas also were expecting several inches of rain caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Simon. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary setback for dollar bulls. * Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday after a massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump in the U.S. dollar. * U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Monday, with traders nervously eyeing the start of earnings season, while the S&P 500 failed to remain above a key technical level. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0645 France Budget balance Aug 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.25 -1.25 -0.25% +0.93% 507.73 57 CBOT corn 331.25 -1.25 -0.38% +2.32% 363.09 53 CBOT soy 937.50 -4.75 -0.50% +2.77% 971.29 47 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.79% $12.64 52 WTI crude $90.47 $0.13 +0.14% +0.81% $92.81 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.96% USD/AUD 0.876 0.000 +0.03% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)