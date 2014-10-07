* Soybeans take breather after biggest rally in a year
* Corn holds gains as harvest place slows, wheat rises
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Chicago soybeans edged lower on
Tuesday as the market took a breather after notching its biggest
one-day gain in more than a year on concerns over rains delaying
the U.S. Midwest harvest.
Corn was little changed, trading near Monday's two-week high
on harvest delays, while wheat rose for a fifth consecutive
session on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies.
"Any rally at this stage is going to result in selling and
that is what is happening today," said Simon Clancy, a director
at IKON Commodities in Sydney. "We don't see any downside in
yields and overall U.S. production."
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans fell 0.2 percent to
$9.40 a bushel by 0305 GMT, having firmed 3.3 percent in the
last session. Monday's gain in soybean futures was the biggest
since September 2013 on a continuation chart.
Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.32-1/2 a bushel,
after gaining 2.9 percent in the previous session, and spot
month wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel, adding
to Monday's 1.2 percent gain.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 20 percent of the
soybean crop had been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10
percent completed last week. Analysts had expected the crop to
be 23 percent complete.
The agency pegged the corn harvest at 17 percent, up from 12
percent the week before, but still lower than market
expectations of 20 percent.
More rain was in the forecast for the eastern Corn Belt this
week, which will keep Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky farmers from
running combines. Southern areas also were expecting rain from
the remnants of Tropical Storm Simon.
Wheat advanced, hovering close to its highest level since
Sept. 18, as a slowing of deliveries from Russia boosted demand
for U.S. exports.
Russian wheat has made a surprise early exit from key global
export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after
domestic prices rose in the fallout from the Ukraine crisis.
Prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.50 1.00 +0.20% +1.39% 507.80 57
CBOT corn 332.50 0.00 +0.00% +2.70% 363.13 55
CBOT soy 940.00 -2.25 -0.24% +3.04% 971.38 48
CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.79% $12.64 52
WTI crude $90.20 -$0.14 -0.15% +0.51% $92.80 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.261 -$0.004 -0.32% +0.77%
USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.24% +0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)