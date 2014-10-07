* Soybeans take breather after biggest rally in a year

* Corn holds gains as harvest place slows, wheat rises (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after notching its biggest one-day gain in more than a year on concerns over rains delaying the U.S. Midwest harvest.

Corn was little changed, trading near Monday's two-week high on harvest delays, while wheat rose for a fifth consecutive session on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies.

"Any rally at this stage is going to result in selling and that is what is happening today," said Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney. "We don't see any downside in yields and overall U.S. production."

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.40 a bushel by 0305 GMT, having firmed 3.3 percent in the last session. Monday's gain in soybean futures was the biggest since September 2013 on a continuation chart.

Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.32-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 2.9 percent in the previous session, and spot month wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel, adding to Monday's 1.2 percent gain.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 20 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent completed last week. Analysts had expected the crop to be 23 percent complete.

The agency pegged the corn harvest at 17 percent, up from 12 percent the week before, but still lower than market expectations of 20 percent.

More rain was in the forecast for the eastern Corn Belt this week, which will keep Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky farmers from running combines. Southern areas also were expecting rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Simon.

Wheat advanced, hovering close to its highest level since Sept. 18, as a slowing of deliveries from Russia boosted demand for U.S. exports.

Russian wheat has made a surprise early exit from key global export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after domestic prices rose in the fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

Prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.50 1.00 +0.20% +1.39% 507.80 57 CBOT corn 332.50 0.00 +0.00% +2.70% 363.13 55 CBOT soy 940.00 -2.25 -0.24% +3.04% 971.38 48 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.79% $12.64 52 WTI crude $90.20 -$0.14 -0.15% +0.51% $92.80 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.261 -$0.004 -0.32% +0.77% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.24% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)