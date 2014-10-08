SYDNEY, Oct 8 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
sixth straight session on Wednesday, matching their longest
rally in more than two months, as traders continued to prepare
for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this
week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.74
percent to $5.10 a bushel, just below the session peak of
$5.11-1/2 - the highest since Sept. 11. Wheat closed up 3
percent on Tuesday.
* Front-month soybeans little changed at $9.40-1/4 a
bushel, having closed nearly unchanged in the previous session.
* Front-month corn rose 0.15 percent to $3.41-1/4,
after gaining 2.4 percent the day before when prices hit a near
three-week high.
* The USDA said on Monday that 20 percent of the soybean
crop had been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent
completed last week but 15 percentage points behind the
five-year average. Analysts had expected the crop to be 23
percent complete.
* The agency pegged the corn harvest at 17 percent complete,
up from 12 percent the week before, but still lower than market
expectations of 20 percent.
* USDA will release its monthly supply and demand estimates,
as well as crop production forecasts on Friday. Volatile trade
was expected in anticipation of the closely watched report as
investors try to cover short positions they built up when grain
and oilseed prices fell to multi-year lows in recent weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held firm early on Wednesday, having
risen broadly as risk appetite waned in the wake of a plunge in
German industrial output and after the IMF cut its global
economic growth forecasts for a third time this year.
* World oil prices resumed a months-long rout on Tuesday to
close at their lowest in more than two years, pressured by
reduced economic and demand growth forecasts.
* U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with major
indexes falling 1 percent in heavy trading, as weak data out of
Germany raised concerns about the strength of global growth
ahead of the start of earnings season.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Sep
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
Grains prices at 0015 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 510.00 3.75 +0.74% +3.76% 506.71 70
CBOT corn 341.00 0.50 +0.15% +2.56% 364.00 65
CBOT soy 940.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.21% 968.48 48
CBOT rice $12.73 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.20% $12.64 57
WTI crude $88.60 -$0.25 -0.28% -1.93% $92.58 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.05%
USD/AUD 0.880 -0.002 -0.17% +0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)