SYDNEY, Oct 8 U.S. wheat futures rose for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, matching their longest rally in more than two months, as traders continued to prepare for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.74 percent to $5.10 a bushel, just below the session peak of $5.11-1/2 - the highest since Sept. 11. Wheat closed up 3 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month soybeans little changed at $9.40-1/4 a bushel, having closed nearly unchanged in the previous session. * Front-month corn rose 0.15 percent to $3.41-1/4, after gaining 2.4 percent the day before when prices hit a near three-week high. * The USDA said on Monday that 20 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent completed last week but 15 percentage points behind the five-year average. Analysts had expected the crop to be 23 percent complete. * The agency pegged the corn harvest at 17 percent complete, up from 12 percent the week before, but still lower than market expectations of 20 percent. * USDA will release its monthly supply and demand estimates, as well as crop production forecasts on Friday. Volatile trade was expected in anticipation of the closely watched report as investors try to cover short positions they built up when grain and oilseed prices fell to multi-year lows in recent weeks. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held firm early on Wednesday, having risen broadly as risk appetite waned in the wake of a plunge in German industrial output and after the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for a third time this year. * World oil prices resumed a months-long rout on Tuesday to close at their lowest in more than two years, pressured by reduced economic and demand growth forecasts. * U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with major indexes falling 1 percent in heavy trading, as weak data out of Germany raised concerns about the strength of global growth ahead of the start of earnings season. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Sep 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.00 3.75 +0.74% +3.76% 506.71 70 CBOT corn 341.00 0.50 +0.15% +2.56% 364.00 65 CBOT soy 940.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.21% 968.48 48 CBOT rice $12.73 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.20% $12.64 57 WTI crude $88.60 -$0.25 -0.28% -1.93% $92.58 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.880 -0.002 -0.17% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)