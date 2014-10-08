* Wheat falls for 1st time in 6 days, corn drops 0.7 pct

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Chicago wheat edged lower on Wednesday, falling from its highest in more than three weeks and dropping for the first time in six sessions ahead of a U.S. government report on global supply and demand for agricultural products.

Corn fell on pressure from record production and a lack of demand for U.S. supplies, while soybeans dipped for a second consecutive day on farmer selling after Monday's 3.3-percent rally.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat had dropped 0.6 percent to $5.03-1/4 a bushel by 0242 GMT after climbing earlier in the session to $5.11-1/2, the highest since Sept. 11. Wheat rallied 3 percent on Tuesday.

Front-month soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.36-1/4 a bushel and corn slid 0.7 percent to $3.38 a bushel.

"Wheat is starting to come down a little bit but it has sustained the upward trend quite well and it looks like further price falls are less likely," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

He said that corn fundamentals were still bearish and there had to be "divergence in corn and wheat prices".

Cash bids for corn in the U.S. river market plunged to the lowest levels in more than two years on Tuesday as export demand remained lacklustre in the early days of a record harvest in the world's largest producer.

Rallying corn prices on CBOT futures, which have spiked 7 percent from last week's five-year low of $3.18-1/4 per bushel, made U.S. grain less competitive in global markets at a time when supplies were most plentiful.

Wheat is also amply supplied but quality downgrades due to wet weather in some of the top exporters, including the United States and France, have underpinned prices. Slowing exports from Russia have added support.

The USDA said on Monday that 20 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested as of Oct. 5, up from the 10 percent completed last week, but 15 percentage points behind the five-year average. Analysts had expected the crop to be 23 percent complete.

The agency pegged the corn harvest at 17 percent complete, up from 12 percent the week before, but still lower than market expectations of 20 percent.

The USDA will release its monthly supply and demand estimates, as well as crop production forecasts on Friday. Volatile trade was expected in anticipation of the closely watched report as investors try to cover short positions built up when grain and oilseed prices fell to multi-year lows in recent weeks.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the USDA estimate for this year's crop at a record 14.506 billion bushels.

Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.25 -3.00 -0.59% +2.39% 506.48 65 CBOT corn 338.00 -2.50 -0.73% +1.65% 363.90 61 CBOT soy 936.25 -4.50 -0.48% -0.64% 968.34 46 CBOT rice $12.73 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.20% $12.64 55 WTI crude $88.41 -$0.44 -0.50% -2.14% $92.57 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.879 -0.003 -0.33% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential