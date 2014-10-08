* Traders positioning before USDA report Friday * Corn up on short-covering; wheat also rises (Updates with closing U.S. prices, corn and wheat gains) By Rod Nickel Oct 8 Soybeans slipped on Wednesday on rising expectations of a huge U.S. harvest and spread trading against corn. Corn rose on short-covering ahead of a key U.S. government crop report, while technical buying bolstered Chicago wheat. Spread trading between corn and soybeans accelerated soybeans' declines, as the trade assumed corn may not see as big a production increase this year, said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. Corn and soybeans, which are used to produce biofuels as well as for food and other purposes, were also pressured by a more than 1 percent drop in crude oil. Concerns about rain delaying the harvest in the southern Midwest also affected prices. "You're getting more influence from outside markets and they're offsetting the continued problematic weather forecasts for harvest activity," Zuzolo said. November soybeans fell 0.6 percent, or 5-3/4 cents, to $9.35 a bushel. December corn gained 0.8 percent, or 2-3/4 cents, to $3.43-1/4 a bushel. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat added 0.3 percent, or 1-1/2 cents, to $5.07-3/4 a bushel after rising earlier in the day to a four-week high. Traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on global supply and demand for grains and oilseeds due on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the USDA on Friday will estimate this year's U.S. corn crop at a record 14.506 billion bushels. Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its forecasts for U.S. 2014 corn and soybean production on Wednesday, citing favorable satellite imagery. Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters, raised its U.S. corn production estimate to 14.647 billion bushels from 14.596 billion. Lanworth raised its forecast for soybean production to 3.947 billion bushels, from 3.880 billion. Wheat is also amply supplied, but quality downgrades resulting from wet weather in some top exporters, including the United States and France, have underpinned prices. Slowing exports from Russia have added support. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 343.25 0.81 2.75 340.5 SOYBEANS NOV4 935 -0.61 -5.75 940.75 SOY MEAL OCT4 329.8 0.86 2.8 327 SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.88 -0.24 -0.08 32.96 WHEAT SRW DEC4 507.75 0.3 1.5 506.25 LIGHT CRUDE NOV4 87.42 -1.61 -1.43 88.85 DJ INDU AVERAGE 16942.03 1.33 222.64 16719.39 US DOLLAR INDEX 85.275 -0.46 -0.397 85.672 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Steve Orlofsky)