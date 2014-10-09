SYDNEY, Oct 9 U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report, expected to show record production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade Front-month wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.05-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a near one-month top of $5.11-3/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybean prices eased 0.1 percent to $9.34 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month corn lost 0.36 percent to $3.42 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session when prices hit a three-week high of $3.43-1/2 a bushel. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to report on global supply and demand for grains and oilseeds due on Friday. * Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the USDA on Friday will estimate this year's U.S. corn crop at a record 14.506 billion bushels. * Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its forecasts for U.S. 2014 corn and soybean production on Wednesday, citing favorable satellite imagery from late in the growing season. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at two-week lows early on Thursday, having fallen for a third straight session after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting prompted markets to push out the likely timing of an interest rate rise. * Brent crude hit a 27-month low on Wednesday before recovering partially to close above $91 a barrel, with analysts saying the market could be headed for a rebound despite growing stockpiles and a gloomy world economic outlook. * U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their biggest one-day jumps of 2014 after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that its first interest rate hike would not come until it deemed the economy could withstand it. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data Aug 0645 France Trade data Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.25 -2.50 -0.49% -0.20% 504.73 71 CBOT corn 342.00 -1.25 -0.36% +0.22% 364.40 67 CBOT soy 934.00 -1.00 -0.11% -0.72% 965.31 45 CBOT rice $12.62 $0.00 -0.04% -0.94% $12.63 46 WTI crude $87.73 $0.42 +0.48% -1.26% $92.33 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 $0.000 -0.03% +0.48% USD/AUD 0.883 -0.001 -0.14% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)