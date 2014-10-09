* Wheat dips after adding 6.3 pct over last six sessions

* Soy firms as dry weather in Brazil threatens planting (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Chicago wheat eased from a four-week high on Thursday on concerns that six straight sessions of gains could have priced U.S. shipments out of the amply supplied global export market.

Soybeans gained half a percent, recouping last session's decline as dryness in Brazil threatened planting. Corn dipped after a rally to a three-week top on Wednesday.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.6 percent to $5.04-1/2 a bushel by 0231 GMT after hitting its highest since Sept. 11 in the previous day's trade. Wheat had gained 6.3 percent over the six sessions through Wednesday.

Soybean prices eased higher by 0.5 percent to $9.39-1/4 a bushel, while corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.42-1/4 a bushel after hitting a three-week high of $3.43-1/2 a bushel in the last session.

"I think export sales out of the U.S. are going to confirm the rally in Chicago wheat has priced it out of new export business," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia.

"It was mainly a technical bounce in wheat, which was dragged up by external factors such as fund short-covering," Cooper said.

Ample world supplies of soft wheat, the type traded in Chicago, was underscored by a report estimating the highest French stockpiles in a decade.

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2014/2015 marketing season to 4.4 million tonnes, the highest in 10 years.

The rise was due to an increase in FranceAgriMer's delivered crop estimate, lower expected exports within the European Union, and a drop in its forecast for animal feed use. French soft wheat stocks are now expected to be 88 percent above last season.

The soybean market is meanwhile being underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in Brazil's key growing regions.

Significant rainfall will only hit Brazil's main centre-west and southeastern agricultural areas after Oct. 25, a troubling forecast for soy planting and especially for coffee, a meteorologist at Somar Meteorologia said.

Agricultural investors are now awaiting U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand report, which is expected to further raise U.S. corn and soybean production forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the USDA on Friday will estimate this year's U.S. corn crop at a record 14.506 billion bushels.

Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its forecasts for U.S. 2014 corn and soybean production on Wednesday, citing favourable satellite imagery from late in the growing season.

Prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.50 -3.25 -0.64% -0.35% 504.71 65 CBOT corn 342.25 -1.00 -0.29% +0.29% 364.41 67 CBOT soy 939.25 4.25 +0.45% -0.16% 965.48 48 CBOT rice $12.62 -$0.01 -0.08% -0.98% $12.63 45 WTI crude $87.72 $0.41 +0.47% -1.27% $92.33 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 $0.000 -0.03% +0.48% USD/AUD 0.885 0.001 +0.10% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)