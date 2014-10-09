* Ample supplies weighing on wheat as demand wanes * Corn, soy firm despite expectations for record crops (Adds closing prices, analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Oct 9 U.S. wheat futures fell 2.9 percent from four-week highs on Thursday, with investors focusing on poor demand and plentiful global stocks ahead of a key government report, traders said. Corn and soybeans firmed, with corn notching its seventh straight day of gains. Both commodities received support from harvest delays in eastern areas of the U.S. Midwest that pushed back the long-awaited replenishment of supplies at processors and elevators. The setback in wheat followed six straight days of gains that added 6.3 percent to the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract. "It seems that the rally ran out of steam as fundamentals globally remain a bit bearish," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "U.S. wheat, when it rallies, tends to get a bit pricey in the world market." CBOT December wheat settled down 14-1/2 cents at $4.93-1/4 a bushel. Prices fell through technical support at the 30-day moving average. "The U.S. Agriculture Department (on Friday) is going to remind us of a world that is flush with wheat," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. "We have seen the short covering - it came and it went." The monthly supply and demand report was expected to show that 2014/15 U.S. ending stocks of wheat would be 704 million bushels, up 6 million bushels from the government's estimate of a month ago and well above the 590 million bushels left over at the end of the 2013/14 crop year. Global wheat end stocks were estimated to come in at a robust 196.38 million tonnes. USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were just 372,400 tonnes, below the range of trade estimates for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. CBOT December corn ended up 1-1/2 cents at $3.44-3/4 a bushel. The seven straight days of gains was the longest for the front-month corn contract since July 2013. November soybeans rose 7 cents to $9.42 a bushel. Soybeans also were supported by gains of 1.2 percent in soymeal futures. "Beans are recovering some recent losses as rains throw a wrench into the Midwest harvest while key Brazilian soy areas have none of that precipitation on tap," Matt Zeller, director of market information for INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. Record crops of both corn and soybeans were expected in the United States, keeping the futures gains in check. The USDA report is expected to be released at 1600 GMT on Friday. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 344.75 0.44 1.5 343.25 SOYBEANS NOV4 942 0.75 7 935 SOY MEAL OCT4 333 0.97 3.2 329.8 SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.88 0 0 32.88 WHEAT SRW DEC4 493.25 -2.86 -14.5 507.75 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.595 -0.24 -0.03 12.625 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 160.5 -2.13 -3.5 164 LIGHT CRUDE NOV4 85.63 -1.92 -1.68 87.31 DJ INDU AVERAGE 16686.45 -1.81 -307.77 16994.22 GOLD 1224.7 #N/A 3.5 1221.2 BALTIC EXCH DRY 974 -1.72 -17 991 US DOLLAR INDEX 85.549 0.3 0.252 85.297 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chris Reese)