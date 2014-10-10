* Corn up 6.3 pct this week, most since May 2013

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Chicago corn edged lower on Friday but the market remained on track for its biggest weekly gain in 1-1/2 years, supported as wet weather in the U.S. grain belt delays harvesting.

Soybeans have added almost 3 percent this week as rains stalled field work in the U.S. Midwest, although expectations of record production capped gains ahead of a U.S. report on supply-demand of agricultural products.

"It is a combination of things which has moved prices, firstly wet weather has certainly delayed harvest and there have been plenty of people who have been short in this market," said a Melbourne-based analyst. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

"I am reasonably confident that we will see lower prices as U.S. corn is trading above other origins. It needs to do a lot of work before it becomes more competitive."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is widely expected to further raise its estimates for both corn and soybean production in its report due at 1600 GMT.

The monthly supply and demand report was expected to show that 2014/15 U.S. ending stocks of wheat would be 704 million bushels, up 6 million bushels from the government's estimate of a month ago and well above the 590 million bushels left over at the end of the 2013/14 crop year.

Global wheat end stocks were estimated to come in at a robust 196.38 million tonnes.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn has gained more than 6 percent this week, the biggest since May 2013 and wheat is up 2 percent, a second weekly gain.

Front-month soybeans have risen nearly 3 percent this week, the most since August.

CBOT corn had dropped 0.3 percent to $3.43-3/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT on Friday, soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $9.39-1/2 a bushel and wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.95-3/4 a bushel.

Investors in the wheat market are closely watching the results of an import tender issued by Egypt, the world's top importer. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set the tender on Thursday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 11 to 20.

The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were just 372,400 tonnes, below the range of trade estimates for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.75 2.50 +0.51% -2.36% 501.80 52 CBOT corn 343.75 -1.00 -0.29% +0.07% 364.56 66 CBOT soy 939.50 -2.50 -0.27% +0.48% 962.60 47 CBOT rice $12.57 -$0.03 -0.24% -0.48% $12.62 42 WTI crude $84.23 -$1.54 -1.80% -3.53% $91.92 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.270 $0.001 +0.07% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.876 -0.001 -0.16% -0.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)