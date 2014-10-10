* Corn, soybeans end lower after brief rally * Wheat supported by USDA stocks view (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close, adds more analyst comments) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Oct 10 Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures dropped on Friday, with big crops in focus following a U.S. Agriculture Department report that boosted already-record forecasts for U.S. production. Wheat futures closed higher after the USDA cut its outlook for domestic supplies in the closely watched report. Corn and soybeans also came under pressure as commercial traders hedged purchases made in the cash market after the commodities briefly spiked following the report. "A lot of traders sold that rally, especially producers and hedgers," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions, a brokerage and commodities marketing advisory service. "People have not done much hedging this year. They used today's post-crop report rally as an opportunity to do that." CBOT December corn posted the biggest loss, shedding 10-3/4 cents, or 3.1 percent to close at $3.34 a bushel. The drop snapped a seven-session streak of gains for corn. CBOT November soybeans were down 19-1/2 cents at $9.42 a bushel. USDA pegged the 2014/15 corn crop at 14.475 billion bushels, up from its September forecast of 14.395 billion. The government also raised its average yield outlook to 174.2 bushels per acre from 171.7 bushels. For soybeans, USDA forecast a 3.927 billion bushel crop, based on an average yield of 47.1 bushels per acre. That compares with the government's forecast from last month of 3.913 billion bushels and an average yield of 46.6 bushels per acre. CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 5-1/4 cents to $4.98-1/2 a bushel. "The USDA numbers were a little friendly, and the market basically took back about half of what it lost yesterday, with the fundamentalists thinking we may have done enough damage for now," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital, said in a research note. USDA took its U.S. wheat ending stocks figure down 44 million bushels to 654 million. Analysts were expecting ending stocks of 704 million bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. USDA also cuts its world wheat ending stocks outlook to 192.59 million tonnes. For the week, CBOT soybeans rose 1.1 percent, corn rose 3.6 percent and wheat rose 2.6 percent. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 334 -3.12 -10.75 344.75 SOYBEANS NOV4 922.5 -2.07 -19.5 942 SOY MEAL OCT4 339.3 1.89 6.3 333 SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.28 -1.82 -0.6 32.88 WHEAT SRW DEC4 498.5 1.06 5.25 493.25 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.585 -0.08 -0.01 12.595 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 162.75 1.24 2 160.75 LIGHT CRUDE NOV4 85.77 0 0 85.77 DJ INDU AVERAGE 16607.78 -0.31 -51.47 16659.25 GOLD 1221.94 #N/A -1.81 1223.75 BALTIC EXCH DRY 963 -1.13 -11 974 US DOLLAR INDEX 85.914 0.46 0.392 85.522 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)