SYDNEY, Oct 13 U.S. corn futures fell as much as 1 percent on Monday to extend two-day losses to 4 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate for domestic production to a fresh record high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.82 percent to $3.31-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 3.1 percent in the previous session. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.18 a bushel, having slid 2.1 percent on Friday. * Front-month wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.98 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Friday. * USDA pegged the 2014/15 corn crop at 14.475 billion bushels, up from its September forecast of 14.395 billion. The government also raised its average yield outlook to 174.2 bushels per acre from 171.7 bushels. * For soybeans, USDA forecast a 3.927 billion bushel crop, based on an average yield of 47.1 bushels per acre. That compares with the government's forecast from last month of 3.913 billion bushels and an average yield of 46.6 bushels per acre. * USDA took its U.S. wheat ending stocks figure down 44 million bushels to 654 million. Analysts were expecting ending stocks of 704 million bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. USDA also cut its world wheat ending stocks outlook to 192.59 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * Global oil prices lost more than a dollar on Monday in early Asian trades, as Kuwait said OPEC is unlikely to cut output to support prices and Saudi Arabia privately told oil markets that it is ready to accept oil prices perhaps down to $80 a barrel. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Trade data Sep 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.00 -0.50 -0.10% +0.96% 499.71 56 CBOT corn 331.25 -2.75 -0.82% -3.78% 363.86 47 CBOT soy 918.00 -4.50 -0.49% -2.55% 958.49 37 CBOT rice $12.57 -$0.02 -0.16% -0.24% $12.61 42 WTI crude $84.65 -$1.17 -1.36% -1.36% $91.35 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 $0.001 +0.11% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.868 0.000 -0.02% -1.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)