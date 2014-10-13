(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to say Monday's gain was second-largest of 2014, not largest) * Front-month corn climbs 3.6 percent, most since Jan. 10 * Soy rises on slow farmer sales, talk of variable yields * Wheat follows firm trend; dollar's setback lends support * Federal holiday delays weekly USDA reports until Tuesday By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Oct 13 U.S. corn futures rose 3.6 percent on Monday, the second-biggest single-day jump of 2014, as rains in the Midwest interrupted the harvest and slowed the arrival of a record-large crop into marketing channels, traders said. Soybeans and wheat followed corn's lead, with a weaker dollar supporting grains, making them more attractive to those holding other currencies. "Rains should be widespread and heavy across all but far northwestern portions of the Midwest today and tomorrow, which will stall corn and soybean harvesting," MDA Weather Services said Monday in a daily note. The scope of the rally surprised some because it came on Columbus Day, a U.S. government holiday when many traders are away from their desks. Due to the holiday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export inspections and crop progress reports were delayed until Tuesday. At the Chicago Board of Trade, December corn settled up 12 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $3.46 per bushel - the biggest rise for front-month corn since Jan. 10. November soybeans finished up 22-3/4 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $9.45-1/4 per bushel. Soybean futures traded in larger volume than corn, which is typically the biggest grain market. "The fact we have not had much hedge pressure, with the harvest slowing, is part of the equation. (And) we've had some end-user pricing," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien. Others said soybean yields from the western Midwest were not as consistently high as those reported from southern and eastern portions. Traders were still digesting the USDA's monthly supply/demand reports from Friday, which included upward revisions to already record-high corn and soybean forecasts. USDA pegged the 2014-15 corn crop at 14.475 billion bushels, up from 14.395 billion in September, although below the average trade estimate of 14.506 billion bushels in a Reuters poll. For soybeans, the USDA estimated the U.S. crop at a record 3.927 billion bushels. Analysts eyed weather in Brazil's soy belt, where farmers are planting amid stressful dry conditions. However, some forecasts predicted beneficial rains next week. CBOT December wheat settled up 6-3/4 cents at $5.05-1/4 per bushel. Along with spillover strength from corn, wheat rose on follow-through buying from Friday after USDA cut its 2014-15 world wheat ending stocks forecast to 192.6 million tonnes. Gains were limited by weekend rains in the U.S. Plains that will help recharge soil moisture for the newly planted winter wheat crop. Prices at 1459 CDT (1959 GMT): LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 346.00 12.00 3.6 CBOT soy 945.25 22.75 2.5 CBOT meal 317.90 6.90 2.2 CBOT soyoil 33.04 0.60 1.9 CBOT wheat 505.25 6.75 1.4 (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney.; Editing by Himani Sarkar,; Keiron Henderson and Matthew Lewis)