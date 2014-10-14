SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, pushing two-day gains to nearly 4 percent, as rains across the Midwest delayed harvesting, although gains were capped by record production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.47 a bushel, having gained 3.6 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain since January 10. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.46-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.5 percent on Monday. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $5.05-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent on Monday. * The scope of the corn rally surprised some because it came on Columbus Day, a U.S. government holiday when many traders are away from their desks. Due to the holiday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export inspections and crop progress reports were delayed until Tuesday. * The harvest of the U.S. corn crop interrupted by rain showers. * U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the 2014/15 corn crop at 14.475 billion bushels, up from 14.395 billion in September, although below the average trade estimate of 14.506 billion bushels in a Reuters poll. * For soybeans, the USDA estimated the U.S. crop at a record 3.927 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Monday on persisting concerns about global economic growth and worries that the Federal Reserve may delay its first interest rate hike. * Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle East producers signaled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices. * The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent and posted its worst three-day slide since November 2011 on Monday following worries that global economic weakness will dampen U.S. earnings, along with concern about the spread of Ebola. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Current account Aug 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.50 0.25 +0.05% +1.40% 498.30 63 CBOT corn 347.00 1.00 +0.29% +3.58% 364.47 66 CBOT soy 946.50 1.25 +0.13% +2.60% 956.55 52 CBOT rice $12.64 $0.01 +0.08% +0.44% $12.62 50 WTI crude $85.06 -$0.68 -0.79% -0.89% $91.37 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.003 -0.27% +0.71% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.27% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)