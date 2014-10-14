SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. corn futures rose for a
second consecutive session on Tuesday, pushing two-day gains to
nearly 4 percent, as rains across the Midwest delayed
harvesting, although gains were capped by record production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.3
percent to $3.47 a bushel, having gained 3.6 percent in the
previous session, the biggest one-day gain since January 10.
* Front-month soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.46-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 2.5 percent on Monday.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $5.05-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent on Monday.
* The scope of the corn rally surprised some because it came
on Columbus Day, a U.S. government holiday when many traders are
away from their desks. Due to the holiday, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's weekly export inspections and crop progress
reports were delayed until Tuesday.
* The harvest of the U.S. corn crop interrupted by rain
showers.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the 2014/15 corn
crop at 14.475 billion bushels, up from 14.395 billion in
September, although below the average trade estimate of 14.506
billion bushels in a Reuters poll.
* For soybeans, the USDA estimated the U.S. crop at a record
3.927 billion bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies
on Monday on persisting concerns about global economic growth
and worries that the Federal Reserve may delay its first
interest rate hike.
* Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a
barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle
East producers signaled they would keep output high even if that
meant lower prices.
* The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent and posted its
worst three-day slide since November 2011 on Monday following
worries that global economic weakness will dampen U.S. earnings,
along with concern about the spread of Ebola.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Current account Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.50 0.25 +0.05% +1.40% 498.30 63
CBOT corn 347.00 1.00 +0.29% +3.58% 364.47 66
CBOT soy 946.50 1.25 +0.13% +2.60% 956.55 52
CBOT rice $12.64 $0.01 +0.08% +0.44% $12.62 50
WTI crude $85.06 -$0.68 -0.79% -0.89% $91.37 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.003 -0.27% +0.71%
USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.27% +0.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)