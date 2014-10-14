* Corn falls as bumper production offset harvest delay
* Market awaiting latest USDA condition report
* Soybeans extends gains into second session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. corn futures edged lower on
Tuesday, falling after the grain posted its biggest one-day gain
in nine months, as expectations for bumper production offset
support from harvest delays.
Soybean prices rose, extending gains into a second session
on reports of variable yields and harvest delays, while wheat
fell for the first time in three sessions.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn futures had
fallen 0.1 percent to $3.45-3/4 a bushel by 0136 GMT, having
closed up 3.6 percent in the previous session - the biggest
one-day gain since January 10.
Corn had drawn support from delays in the harvest of the
U.S. crop following rain showers across the Midwest, though
traders and analysts said the gain was overblown when reconciled
with the bumper crop projected.
"The (U.S. Department of Agriculture) estimates are calling
for a very good crop this year, and I know the figures were a
little below analysts expectations, but they have had a near
perfect season and as result, prices are going to be under
pressure," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National
Australia Bank.
The USDA pegged the 2014/15 corn crop at 14.475 billion
bushels, up from 14.395 billion in September, although below the
average trade estimate of 14.506 billion bushels in a Reuters
poll.
Traders are awaiting the USDA's weekly export inspections
and crop progress reports, which were delayed until Tuesday
because of the Columbus Day holiday.
Front-month wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to
$5.03-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent in the previous
session.
Despite a two-session rally, gains in wheat were limited by
weekend rains in the U.S. Plains that will help recharge soil
moisture for the newly planted winter wheat crop.
Front-month soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $9.46-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 2.5 percent on Monday.
Analysts noted reports that soybean yields from the western
Midwest were not as consistently high as those reported from
southern and eastern portions.
The market is also keeping a close eye on weather in
Brazil's soy belt, where farmers are planting amid stressful dry
conditions. However, some forecasts predicted beneficial rains
next week.
Grains prices at 0136 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 503.25 -2.00 -0.40% +0.95% 498.23 59
CBOT corn 345.75 -0.25 -0.07% +3.21% 364.43 64
CBOT soy 946.75 1.50 +0.16% +2.63% 956.56 53
CBOT rice $12.64 $0.01 +0.08% +0.44% $12.62 51
WTI crude $85.00 -$0.74 -0.86% -0.96% $91.37 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.003 -0.22% +0.77%
USD/AUD 0.877 0.000 -0.01% +0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)