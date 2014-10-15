SYDNEY, Oct 15 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said harvesting was progressing more quickly than had been expected. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybean prices eased 0.13 percent to $9.63-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near one-month peak of $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month corn dropped 0.35 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 3.2 percent in the previous session when prices marked a high of $3.57-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 2. * Front-month wheat gained 0.15 percent to $5.10 a bushel. It closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA said the U.S. soybean harvest was 40 percent complete as of Sunday, above trade expectations but lagging the five-year average of 53 percent. * It put the corn harvest at 24 percent complete, in line with expectations and behind the five-year average of 43 percent. * The corn harvest is typically nearly 40 percent complete by mid-October, with the soybean harvest about half done. * The USDA pegged the condition of the corn crop at 74 percent good-to-excellent, matching analyst expectations. * The USDA said the condition of the soybean crop was seen at 73 percent good-to-excellent, matching market estimates. * Market participants are concerned about hot and dry conditions in Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter, supporting prices for the oilseed. MARKET NEWS * The euro and sterling nursed losses early on Wednesday after disappointing data out of Germany and Britain took a heavy toll on both currencies, helping send the dollar index higher. * Oil dived more than $4 a barrel on Tuesday, its biggest drop in more than two years as mounting evidence of slackening demand and unrelenting U.S. shale output left traders struggling to peg a floor for crude's four-month rout. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly on Tuesday, breaking a three-day string of declines that marked their worst losses since 2011, while the Dow finished lower for a fourth session on lingering worries about global demand. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Sep 0130 China Producer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug 1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.00 0.75 +0.15% +0.94% 497.57 65 CBOT corn 355.75 -1.25 -0.35% +2.60% 365.49 69 CBOT soy 963.50 -1.25 -0.13% +1.93% 955.28 60 CBOT rice $12.71 -$0.02 -0.12% +0.59% $12.63 58 WTI crude $82.25 $0.41 +0.50% -4.07% $90.82 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.88% USD/AUD 0.870 -0.001 -0.13% -0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)