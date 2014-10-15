* Soybeans fall for the first time in three sessions * U.S. soybean harvest progressing faster than expected * Corn falls after biggest two-day gain in more than 2 years * Wheat falls for first time in four sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 15 Chicago soybean futures slipped on Wednesday, coming off a three-week top reached in the previous session, after a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the harvest was progressing faster than expected. Corn edged down for the first time in three sessions as traders banked profits after prices recorded their biggest two-day rally in more than two years. Wheat also fell, snapping a three-day winning streak. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) front-month soybean futures fell 0.41 percent to $9.60-3/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, off a high of $9.70-1/2 hit in the previous session when prices closed up 2.1 percent. After CBOT closed on Tuesday, the USDA said the U.S. soybean harvest was 40 percent complete as of Sunday, above market expectations for 31 percent but lagging the five-year average of 53 percent. "The overall picture from the USDA report is that the harvest is progressing very well and if that continues, we are only going to see lower prices," said Phin Ziebell, Agribusiness Economist at National Australia Bank. Soybean losses were, however, capped by concerns about hot and dry conditions in Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter. Front-month corn futures fell 0.42 percent to $3.55-1/2 a bushel. Corn prices closed up 3.2 percent on Tuesday, bringing two-day gains to nearly 7 percent - the biggest two-session since July 2012. USDA put the corn harvest at 24 percent complete, in line with expectations but behind the five-year average of 43 percent. It pegged the condition of the corn crop at 74 percent good-to-excellent, matching analyst expectations. Front-month wheat futures gained 0.15 percent to $5.08-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday. U.S. winter wheat planting was seen by the USDA at 68 percent complete, down slightly on analysts' expectations for 69 percent. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.50 -0.75 -0.15% +0.64% 497.52 63 CBOT corn 355.50 -1.50 -0.42% +2.52% 365.48 69 CBOT soy 960.75 -4.00 -0.41% +1.64% 955.18 57 CBOT rice $12.72 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.67% $12.63 58 WTI crude $81.89 $0.05 +0.06% -4.49% $90.81 13 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.91% USD/AUD 0.870 -0.001 -0.15% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)