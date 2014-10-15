* Soybeans fall for the first time in three sessions
* U.S. soybean harvest progressing faster than expected
* Corn falls after biggest two-day gain in more than 2 years
* Wheat falls for first time in four sessions
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 15 Chicago soybean futures slipped
on Wednesday, coming off a three-week top reached in the
previous session, after a report from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture showed the harvest was progressing faster than
expected.
Corn edged down for the first time in three sessions as
traders banked profits after prices recorded their biggest
two-day rally in more than two years. Wheat also fell, snapping
a three-day winning streak.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) front-month soybean futures
fell 0.41 percent to $9.60-3/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, off a
high of $9.70-1/2 hit in the previous session when prices closed
up 2.1 percent.
After CBOT closed on Tuesday, the USDA said the U.S. soybean
harvest was 40 percent complete as of Sunday, above market
expectations for 31 percent but lagging the five-year average of
53 percent.
"The overall picture from the USDA report is that the
harvest is progressing very well and if that continues, we are
only going to see lower prices," said Phin Ziebell, Agribusiness
Economist at National Australia Bank.
Soybean losses were, however, capped by concerns about hot
and dry conditions in Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter.
Front-month corn futures fell 0.42 percent to
$3.55-1/2 a bushel. Corn prices closed up 3.2 percent on
Tuesday, bringing two-day gains to nearly 7 percent - the
biggest two-session since July 2012.
USDA put the corn harvest at 24 percent complete, in line
with expectations but behind the five-year average of 43
percent. It pegged the condition of the corn crop at 74 percent
good-to-excellent, matching analyst expectations.
Front-month wheat futures gained 0.15 percent to
$5.08-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. winter wheat planting was seen by the USDA at 68
percent complete, down slightly on analysts' expectations for 69
percent.
Grains prices at 0231 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 508.50 -0.75 -0.15% +0.64% 497.52 63
CBOT corn 355.50 -1.50 -0.42% +2.52% 365.48 69
CBOT soy 960.75 -4.00 -0.41% +1.64% 955.18 57
CBOT rice $12.72 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.67% $12.63 58
WTI crude $81.89 $0.05 +0.06% -4.49% $90.81 13
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.91%
USD/AUD 0.870 -0.001 -0.15% -0.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)