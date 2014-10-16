* Corn rebounds slightly from losses of more than 2.5 pct * Dry weather would help U.S. farmers harvest corn * Wheat firms, soybean prices inch lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 16 U.S. corn futures edged higher on Thursday after losses of more than 2.5 percent in the previous session, but gains were capped by forecasts of dry weather that should help harvesting. Wheat rose, drawing support from a weaker U.S. dollar, while soybean prices edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn futures climbed 0.36 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent the day before. Corn has drawn support from a weaker dollar, which makes commodities denominated in the greenback more attractive, while harvest delays due to recent unfavourable weather have also buoyed prices, analysts said. "There was a big sell-off last night, and with a bit of volatility in the macro markets, I think we are seeing a bit of risk positioning in the grain markets today," said Nathan Cattle, senior commodities analyst, Profarmer Australia. "Everyone is watching the grain markets, which at the moment calls for dry weather, so if that changes that could also provide some support." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said the corn harvest was 24-percent complete, compared with the five-year average of 43 percent. Despite firmer prices, traders said, corn remains under pressure from forecasts of dry weather, allowing farmers to push on with the harvest until the end of October. Front-month wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.07 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.51-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. The USDA said earlier this week that the soybean harvest was 40 percent complete as of Sunday, well above market expectations for 31 percent, but behind the five-year average of 53 percent. Argentina's farmers are expected to plant from 20.6 million to 20.9 million hectares with soybeans this year, up from 20.2 million hectares in the previous season, the Rosario grains exchange said in its monthly crop report on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.44% 496.66 60 CBOT corn 348.75 1.25 +0.36% -2.31% 365.31 60 CBOT soy 951.50 -1.00 -0.10% -1.37% 953.18 51 CBOT rice $12.56 -$0.04 -0.28% -1.30% $12.62 43 WTI crude $80.82 -$0.96 -1.17% -1.25% $90.35 11 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.36% USD/AUD 0.880 -0.003 -0.29% +0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)