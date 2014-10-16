* Money seen flowing into grains from volatile equities
* Dry weather may speed harvest of record crop
(Updates with closing U.S. prices)
By Rod Nickel
Oct 16 Chicago grain and soybean futures rose on
Thursday on technical buying, rebounding from losses in the
previous session that were due to forecasts for favorable
harvest weather in the week ahead.
Bargain-buying also buoyed soybeans after the previous
session's loss, while short-covering added to wheat's advances.
Some investors may see grains as a safer trade currently
than the volatile stock market, said Shawn McCambridge, analyst
at Jefferies Bache.
The CBOE volatility index, the fear gauge of financial
markets, hit its highest level since November 2011 and the S&P
500 and Nasdaq briefly fell into negative territory for the year
as stocks were under pressure from concerns about the impact
on the United States of weakening global demand and the possible
spread of Ebola.
"I think we've seen a fair amount of money come into (grain)
markets, most likely out of equities," McCambridge said. "Enough
to give us a counter-seasonal move, because the fundamentals
really don't support what we've done over the last several
days."
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn futures gained
4-3/4 cents to $3.52-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7
percent on Wednesday.
The pullback in the previous session halted a rally that had
taken corn to a six-week high, supported by concern over slow
progress in a rain-affected U.S. harvest.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday in its
latest weekly crop report that the corn harvest was 24 percent
completed, compared with the five-year average of 43 percent.
Front-month Chicago wheat climbed 11 cents to $5.17 a
bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
The dollar's retreat from a recent four-year high added to
U.S. wheat's appeal in the world market.
Improving crop prospects in the southern U.S. Plains limited
gains.
Front-month soybeans rose 14 cents to $9.66-1/2 a
bushel, after losing ground on Wednesday when forecasts for
drier Midwest weather put attention back on the prospect of a
record U.S. crop reaching the market soon.
Export and processor demand, amid profitable crush margins
in the United States and China, supported soybeans.
The USDA said earlier this week that the soybean harvest was
40 percent complete as of Sunday. This was well above market
expectations but behind the five-year average of 53 percent.
In another sign of ample supply ahead, farmers in Argentina
are expected to plant from 20.6 million to 20.9 million hectares
(50.9-51.6 million acres) with soybeans this year, up from 20.2
million hectares in the previous season, the Rosario grains
exchange said on Wednesday.
But the absence of rain in the last two weeks threatened
crop potential in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean-growing
state, as producers struggled to plant on schedule.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional
reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Colin Packham in Sydney and
Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Joseph Radford, Keiron
Henderson, Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)