SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Chicago corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in 17 months as wet weather delayed U.S. harvest.

Wheat added almost 1 percent, poised for a third week of gains while soybeans were little changed after climbing 1.5 percent in the previous session.

There is additional support for Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soybean futures stemming from inflow of funds in agricultural markets in the face of weakness in equities.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn is up more than 6 percent for the week, its biggest rally since May 2013 and soybeans have gained almost 5 percent, biggest weekly rally since August.

Spot-month wheat has added 4.6 percent, its third consecutive week of gain and the most since April.

"There is a short-term spike in prices because of harvest delays and money flowing in commodity markets but we haven't seen any major change in the fundamental picture," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"We are still looking at record supplies of corn and soybeans while wheat is shaping up well."

Wheat rose 0.9 percent to $5.21-3/4 a bushel by 0234 GMT on Friday, corn added 0.6 percent to $3.54-1/2 a bushel and soybeans were almost flat at $9.66-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its latest weekly crop report on Tuesday said the corn harvest was 24 percent complete, compared with the five-year average of 43 percent.

It said the soybean harvest was 40 percent complete as of last Sunday. This was well above market expectations but behind the five-year average of 53 percent.

Some investors may see grains as a safer trade currently than the volatile stock markets.

Asian stocks were tentatively higher on Friday after a solid set of U.S. data calmed turbulence in global financial markets, though underlying worries about slowing world economic growth kept investors on edge.

There was support for the soybean market with dryness in Brazil delaying planting.

The absence of rain in the last two weeks is threatening crop potential in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean-growing state, as producers struggle to plant on schedule, the president of the country's most important local farmer's association said.

Planting in Mato Grosso, which accounts for 30 percent of Brazil's soybean crop, has been stalled at around 8 percent of the total planned area since last week.

Farmers in Argentina are expected to plant from 20.6 million to 20.9 million hectares (50.9-51.6 million acres) with soybeans this year, up from 20.2 million hectares in the previous season, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday.

Prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.75 4.75 +0.92% +3.11% 496.54 70 CBOT corn 354.50 2.25 +0.64% +1.79% 365.36 65 CBOT soy 966.75 0.25 +0.03% +1.50% 951.86 57 CBOT rice $12.55 $0.04 +0.28% -0.36% $12.62 45 WTI crude $83.18 $0.48 +0.58% +1.71% $90.08 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.000 -0.03% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.878 0.002 +0.25% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential