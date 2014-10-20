SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Chicago soybean futures slid
to their lowest in almost a week on Monday and corn fell for a
second session, under pressure from forecasts of dry weather in
the U.S. Midwest that will prompt farmers to speed up
harvesting.
Wheat lost more ground in early Asian trade in step with
weakness in corn and soybeans.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasts called for mostly dry conditions across the
Midwest this week. The sunshine should dry saturated fields
after a week-long rainy spell that hit the southern half of the
Corn Belt especially hard.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn
harvest was only 24 percent complete by Oct. 12, compared with
the five-year average of 43 percent. Soybeans were 40 percent
harvested, compared with the average of 53 percent. Traders
expect farmers to make up for lost time in the coming days.
* Soybeans are coming under additional pressure after
private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its projection
of U.S. soybean plantings for 2015 to a record-high 88.5 million
acres. If realized, the 2015 figures would represent the first
time since 1983 that U.S. farmers plant more soybeans than corn.
* The firm also raised its forecast of 2015 U.S. corn
plantings to 87.771 million acres, from 87.275 million
previously.
* Still, soybean planting in Brazil's top growing state of
Mato Grosso is 18 percentage points behind last year's pace, the
state's farm institute IMEA said on Friday, likely limiting the
country's soy offer in January.
* As of Oct. 16, 9.3 percent of the state's expected crop
had been sowed, barely changed from 8.4 percent a week earlier
amid a two-week dry spell, IMEA said in a weekly bulletin.
* Ukrainian grain exports may rise to a record 34.3 million
tonnes in the 2014/15 season from the 32.8 million tonnes sold
abroad the season before, the economy ministry said on Friday.
* The ministry data shows exports could include 11.7 million
tonnes of wheat, 4.16 million tonnes of barley and 17.9 million
tonnes of maize.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 14,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar gained on Monday after upbeat data restored
some calm to the financial markets, prompting equities to rally
back from deep losses and triggering a rise in Treasury yields.
* U.S. crude futures bounced back above $83 a barrel after a
three-week fall that pulled prices to their lowest since 2012
amid abundant supply and slack demand.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Sep
0800 Euro zone Current account Aug
0800 Italy Industrial orders Aug
Prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.25 -2.75 -0.53% -0.73% 495.68 66
CBOT corn 346.25 -1.75 -0.50% -1.84% 365.06 55
CBOT soy 949.50 -2.25 -0.24% -1.76% 949.39 48
CBOT rice $12.64 $0.09 +0.72% +1.00% $12.63 54
WTI crude $83.26 $0.51 +0.62% +0.62% $89.43 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.276 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.41%
USD/AUD 0.877 0.002 +0.25% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)