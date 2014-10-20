SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Chicago soybean futures slid to their lowest in almost a week on Monday and corn fell for a second session, under pressure from forecasts of dry weather in the U.S. Midwest that will prompt farmers to speed up harvesting. Wheat lost more ground in early Asian trade in step with weakness in corn and soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts called for mostly dry conditions across the Midwest this week. The sunshine should dry saturated fields after a week-long rainy spell that hit the southern half of the Corn Belt especially hard. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest was only 24 percent complete by Oct. 12, compared with the five-year average of 43 percent. Soybeans were 40 percent harvested, compared with the average of 53 percent. Traders expect farmers to make up for lost time in the coming days. * Soybeans are coming under additional pressure after private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its projection of U.S. soybean plantings for 2015 to a record-high 88.5 million acres. If realized, the 2015 figures would represent the first time since 1983 that U.S. farmers plant more soybeans than corn. * The firm also raised its forecast of 2015 U.S. corn plantings to 87.771 million acres, from 87.275 million previously. * Still, soybean planting in Brazil's top growing state of Mato Grosso is 18 percentage points behind last year's pace, the state's farm institute IMEA said on Friday, likely limiting the country's soy offer in January. * As of Oct. 16, 9.3 percent of the state's expected crop had been sowed, barely changed from 8.4 percent a week earlier amid a two-week dry spell, IMEA said in a weekly bulletin. * Ukrainian grain exports may rise to a record 34.3 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season from the 32.8 million tonnes sold abroad the season before, the economy ministry said on Friday. * The ministry data shows exports could include 11.7 million tonnes of wheat, 4.16 million tonnes of barley and 17.9 million tonnes of maize. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained on Monday after upbeat data restored some calm to the financial markets, prompting equities to rally back from deep losses and triggering a rise in Treasury yields. * U.S. crude futures bounced back above $83 a barrel after a three-week fall that pulled prices to their lowest since 2012 amid abundant supply and slack demand. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Sep 0800 Euro zone Current account Aug 0800 Italy Industrial orders Aug Prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.25 -2.75 -0.53% -0.73% 495.68 66 CBOT corn 346.25 -1.75 -0.50% -1.84% 365.06 55 CBOT soy 949.50 -2.25 -0.24% -1.76% 949.39 48 CBOT rice $12.64 $0.09 +0.72% +1.00% $12.63 54 WTI crude $83.26 $0.51 +0.62% +0.62% $89.43 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.276 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.877 0.002 +0.25% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)