* Soy prices retreat after rallying on harvest delays
* Corn ends near unchanged on technical buying
* Egypt seeks to buy wheat in international tender
(Updates with crop-progress report, Egyptian wheat tender,
closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Oct 20 U.S. corn and soybean futures
touched one-week lows on Monday as drier weather in the U.S.
Midwest was expected to allow harvests to accelerate after rain
delays.
Corn finished near unchanged, shaking off losses associated
with the improved harvest outlook as technical buyers entered
the market.
Forecasts for mostly dry conditions across the Corn Belt
drove down prices early in the session after prices rallied in
recent weeks on concerns about wet weather slowing the harvest
of record-large U.S. crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, said
the corn harvest as of Sunday was 31 percent complete, below the
five-year average of 53 percent for that date, and the soybean
harvest was 53 percent complete, below the average of 66
percent.
Traders had expected the corn harvest to be 33 percent
complete, up from 24 percent a week ago, and the soybean harvest
to be 55 percent complete, up from 40 percent a week ago.
Weather conditions look "excellent" for farmers to make up
for lost time over the next week to 10 days, said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa,
the top corn and soy producing state.
"Corn harvest should get underway in a big way this week,"
he said.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, December corn ended
nearly flat at $3.48-1/4 a bushel after trading to a one-week
low of $3.42. November soybeans dropped 0.8 percent to
$9.44-1/4 a bushel after touching a one-week low of $9.36.
Wheat prices also were lower, with the CBOT December
contract closing 0.5 percent lower at $5.13-1/2 a bushel.
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, issued a tender to
buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for
shipment from Nov. 21 to 30.
U.S. wheat faces competition for export business on the
world market, and Egypt bought 175,000 tonnes of French and
Russian wheat in its last international wheat purchase on Oct.
10.
The wheat market came under pressure from concerns that
abundant supplies of lower-priced corn will hurt demand for
wheat from the feed sector, traders said. Both grains can be
used for animal feed.
Gains in wheat will be limited by "continued global feed
substitution back to corn," Morgan Stanley said, adding that
there were adequate supplies in Europe and the former Soviet
Union.
Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts, bought 2,000 corn contracts and sold 1,000
wheat contracts, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Meredith Mazzilli)