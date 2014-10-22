SYDNEY, Oct 22 U.S. corn futures fell on
Wednesday, edging away from a one-month peak touched in the
previous session as forecasts of favourable weather eased
concerns over harvest delays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.3
percent to $3.55 a bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the
previous session, when prices hit a one-month high of $3.58-3/4
a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $9.62-1/4
a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
* Front-month wheat rose 0.34 percent to $5.21 a
bushel, after closing up 1.1 percent on Tuesday when prices
marked a one-month high of $5.23-3/4 a bushel.
* U.S. farmers had harvested 53 percent of their soybean
crop as of Sunday, up from 40 percent a week earlier but below
the five-year average of 66 percent, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday.
* Rainy weather that slowed harvesting in the U.S. Midwest
this month also stalled the planting of winter wheat, a delay
that could threaten crop yields, experts said.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said on Tuesday it
had bought 180,000 tonnes of French, Romanian and Russian wheat
in an international tender.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro flirted with one-week lows on Wednesday following
a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is considering
buying corporate bonds, while recovery in risk appetite
underpinned the dollar against the yen.
* Brent crude oil ended up almost 1 percent on Tuesday,
helped by data showing stronger-than-expected China demand and
some technical price recovery after weeks of almost
uninterrupted selling.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching
a fourth straight session of gains boosted by strong corporate
results, including Apple's.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep
1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed consumer prices Sep
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 521.00 1.75 +0.34% +1.46% 495.45 69
CBOT corn 355.00 -1.00 -0.28% +2.01% 365.48 63
CBOT soy 962.75 -1.50 -0.16% +1.96% 947.23 52
CBOT rice $12.59 $0.04 +0.28% +0.72% $12.64 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.000 +0.00% -0.66%
USD/AUD 0.878 0.000 -0.01% -0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)