SYDNEY, Oct 22 U.S. corn futures fell on Wednesday, edging away from a one-month peak touched in the previous session as forecasts of favourable weather eased concerns over harvest delays. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.55 a bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a one-month high of $3.58-3/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $9.62-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat rose 0.34 percent to $5.21 a bushel, after closing up 1.1 percent on Tuesday when prices marked a one-month high of $5.23-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. farmers had harvested 53 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, up from 40 percent a week earlier but below the five-year average of 66 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday. * Rainy weather that slowed harvesting in the U.S. Midwest this month also stalled the planting of winter wheat, a delay that could threaten crop yields, experts said. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said on Tuesday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of French, Romanian and Russian wheat in an international tender. MARKET NEWS * The euro flirted with one-week lows on Wednesday following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds, while recovery in risk appetite underpinned the dollar against the yen. * Brent crude oil ended up almost 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by data showing stronger-than-expected China demand and some technical price recovery after weeks of almost uninterrupted selling. * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fourth straight session of gains boosted by strong corporate results, including Apple's. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep 1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed consumer prices Sep Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.00 1.75 +0.34% +1.46% 495.45 69 CBOT corn 355.00 -1.00 -0.28% +2.01% 365.48 63 CBOT soy 962.75 -1.50 -0.16% +1.96% 947.23 52 CBOT rice $12.59 $0.04 +0.28% +0.72% $12.64 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.000 +0.00% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.878 0.000 -0.01% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)