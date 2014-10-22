* Wheat trades near its highest since Sept. 10

* Fund buying driving grain prices higher

* Record U.S. harvest puts pressure on corn, soybeans (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Chicago wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday to trade near its highest in six weeks on support from fund buying while corn dipped, giving up some of last session's gains on the harvesting of a record U.S. crop.

Soybeans were little changed after rallying 2.1 percent on Tuesday with a delay in Brazil's planting keeping a floor under the market.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel by 0153 GMT, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a seven-week high of $3.58-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans eased half a cent to $9.64-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.1 percent on Wednesday.

Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.1 percent on Tuesday when prices marked a six-week high of $5.23-3/4 a bushel.

However, gains in Chicago wheat are likely to be limited as U.S. supplies continue to remain expensive in the world market.

"There is no change in the fundamentals, it is just fund flows which driving wheat prices higher at the moment," said Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"It should be limited though as U.S. values are still over priced in the world market."

Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said on Tuesday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of French, Romanian and Russian wheat in an international tender.

Still, rainy weather that slowed harvesting in the U.S. Midwest this month also stalled the planting of winter wheat, a delay that could threaten crop yields, experts said.

Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 corn contracts, 8,000 soybean contracts, 4,000 soymeal contract, and 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said.

Corn prices are coming under pressure as forecasts call for dry weather in the U.S. Midwest which will to boost the pace of U.S. harvest.

U.S. farmers had harvested 53 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, up from 40 percent a week earlier but below the five-year average of 66 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday.

Soybeans are being weighed down by all-time high U.S. production but the delay in Brazil's planting is limiting the decline.

Brazil's soy planting is 10 percent complete for the 2014-15 crop, the slowest for this time of year since the 2008-09 season, local consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Daily price limits for most CBOT grain and oilseed futures will narrow starting in November following a semi-annual review, the CME Group, parent of the exchange, said on Tuesday.

For corn, daily limit will move to 25 cents per bushel, from the current limit of 35 cents and for soybeans, the daily limit will narrow to 70 cents per bushel, from the current limit of $1. The limit for CBOT wheat will narrow to 35 cents, from the current 45 cents.

Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.25 2.00 +0.39% +1.51% 495.46 70 CBOT corn 355.25 -0.75 -0.21% +2.08% 365.48 63 CBOT soy 964.75 0.50 +0.05% +2.17% 947.30 53 CBOT rice $12.59 $0.03 +0.24% +0.68% $12.64 51 WTI crude $82.67 $0.18 +0.22% -0.05% $89.10 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 $0.001 +0.06% -0.60% USD/AUD 0.878 0.000 -0.02% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)