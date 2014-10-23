SYDNEY, Oct 23 U.S. corn futures fell for a second session on Thursday as dry weather allowed farmers to advance the harvest, raising expectations that the market will be soon inundated with supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.52-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session after prices hit a top of $3.61 a bushel, the highest since August 29. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.60-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * The corn harvest was 31 percent complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week, up from 24 percent a week earlier but still below the average of 53 percent. * USDA said on Wednesday that private exporters reported sales of 419,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 113,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, all for delivery in 2014/15. * U.S. farmers had harvested 53 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, up from 40 percent a week earlier but below the five-year average of 66 percent, according to USDA. * Brazil's soy planting is 10 percent complete for the 2014-15 crop, the slowest for this time of year since the 2008-09 season, consultancy AgRural said on Monday. * Parts of Brazil are dry, but meteorologists said widespread rains should extend over all of the country's grain, coffee and sugar-growing areas next week. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar extended broad-based gains on Wednesday after marginally higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data coupled with earlier concerns over European banks sent the greenback to one-week highs against the euro. * Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, with U.S. crude approaching $80 a barrel after data showed a second big jump in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks erased earlier gains to close lower on Wednesday as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved investors, Boeing and Biogen sold off following results, and energy stocks fell along with oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0645 France Business climate Oct 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National acivity index Sep 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. Leading index Sep Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.25 -1.00 -0.19% +0.39% 495.88 71 CBOT corn 352.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.98% 365.56 58 CBOT soy 960.50 -2.25 -0.23% -0.39% 946.53 52 CBOT rice $12.56 $0.02 +0.20% +0.00% $12.64 45 WTI crude $80.48 -$0.04 -0.05% -2.81% $88.62 17 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.265 $0.000 -0.02% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.877 -0.001 -0.10% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)