SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. soybean futures hit a five-week high on Friday, poised to record their biggest weekly jump in three years on harvest delays and strong exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans have risen nearly 5 percent this week, their biggest seven-day rise since October 2011. * Soybeans hit $9.98-1/2 a bushel on Friday, the highest since Sept. 16. * Front-month corn was up more than 3.5 percent for the week in its fourth straight weekly rally. * Front-month wheat has climbed 2.3 percent this week, its fourth weekly jump. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans were a better-than-expected 2.167 million tonnes. Corn export sales were 1.031 million tonnes, also above market expectations. * Both corn and soybeans had drawn support earlier in the week after the USDA confirmed that harvest progress was lagging previous years. * Dry conditions in South American growing regions supported soybean futures, although updated weather models forecast more favorable conditions, limiting gains. * Private exporters reported the sale of 118,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year that began Sept. 1, the USDA said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at two-week lows against the dollar early on Friday, having come under renewed pressure overnight after an encouraging rally on Wall Street dampened demand for the safe-haven currency. * Brent crude oil jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, its most in over four months, after an industry source said Saudi Arabia cut output in September following the summer's tumble in prices. * Earnings from Caterpillar and 3M drove Wall Street higher on Thursday, but stocks pared gains in late trading after reports that a New York hospital was running Ebola tests on a healthcare worker. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Sep 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov 0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3 1400 U.S. New home sales Sep Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 527.75 1.00 +0.19% +1.05% 496.91 73 CBOT corn 360.25 0.50 +0.14% +2.05% 365.95 65 CBOT soy 997.75 4.50 +0.45% +3.64% 948.04 69 CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.05 -0.44% -1.76% $12.62 30 WTI crude $81.82 -$0.27 -0.33% +1.61% $88.32 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.265 $0.000 +0.02% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.875 -0.001 -0.17% -0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)