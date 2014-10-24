* Soy rises above $10/bushel for 1st time in 6 weeks

* Wheat also trades near 6-week top, corn up for 2nd day (Updates prices, adds quotes, weather details)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 U.S. soybeans rose above $10 a bushel for the first time in six weeks on Friday, buoyed by surprisingly strong demand led by China and tight supplies after harvest delays.

Wheat gained for a fourth consecutive session while corn traded near its highest since late August on spillover strength from soybeans.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose as much as 0.7 percent to 10.00-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 12, while wheat gained 0.3 percent to $5.28-1/4 a bushel, not far from Thursday's more than six-week high of $5.30-3/4 a bushel.

Corn climbed to $3.61 a bushel, matching Wednesday's price which was the highest since late August.

For the week, soybeans have added almost 5 percent, the most since the week ended Aug. 22 on strong export demand, wheat has risen more than 2 percent, its fourth straight week of gains, while corn has jumped 3.6 percent.

"It is widely known that there is going to be pretty strong yields of soybeans and corn so the supply side news has been built in the market," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"If there is more demand we expect to see higher prices."

Grain traders and market analysts were looking for an explanation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday after the agency reported surprisingly large weekly U.S. export sales of soybeans, mostly to China.

Traders were stunned by USDA's weekly sales figure of 2.2 million tonnes of soybeans sold by U.S. exporters during the week ended Oct. 16. Of those, 1.7 million tonnes were to China, the top buyer of U.S. soybeans.

Corn export sales were 1.031 million tonnes, also above market expectations.

Both corn and soybeans had drawn support earlier in the week after the USDA confirmed that harvest progress was lagging previous years. But expectations of dry weather in the days ahead will see farmers speed up the pace of harvest.

Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 soybean contracts on the day, along with 8,000 corn contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.

Dry conditions in South American growing regions supported soybean futures, although updated weather models forecast more favorable conditions, limiting gains.

Parts of Brazil are dry, but meteorologists said widespread rains should extend over all of the country's grain, coffee and sugar-growing areas next week.

Argentine farmers are expected to plant 20.3 million hectares with soybeans this year, up from 19.8 million hectares in the previous season, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly crop report on Thursday.

The South American country produced 53.4 million tonnes of soybeans last season, the report said, revised from an earlier estimate of 53 million tonnes. Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.25 1.50 +0.28% +1.15% 496.93 74 CBOT corn 360.50 0.75 +0.21% +2.12% 365.96 65 CBOT soy 996.25 3.00 +0.30% +3.48% 947.99 69 CBOT rice $12.36 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.36% $12.62 29 WTI crude $81.51 -$0.58 -0.71% +1.23% $88.31 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.265 $0.001 +0.05% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.24% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)