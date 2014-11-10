SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn lost more ground
on Monday, falling for a second session as record U.S. supplies
flood the market, while wheat was little changed, trading around
a two-week low.
Soybeans eased after rising for three consecutive days,
supportd by strong global demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The corn market is being weighed down by huge U.S.
supplies. Good weather for harvest is further depressing prices,
with forecasts showing farmers will be able to catch up to their
typical schedule.
* Wheat futures face headwinds as U.S. exporters struggle
to compete in an export market laden with supplies from around
the globe.
* Iraq's state grains board bought 200,000 tonnes of hard
wheat from Canada and Australia in a tender, European traders
said on Friday. Traders said earlier in the week that U.S. wheat
was priced about $20 a tonne higher than Canada's offer.
* Strong demand and slow farmer sales are underpinning
soybeans despite all-time high U.S. production. Spot basis bids
for soybeans firmed around the U.S. Midwest on Friday due to
slow farmer sales of the oilseed, grain dealers said.
* Dealers said farmers were reluctant to book new sales of
soybeans at current prices. Most growers had seen similar prices
last week, and were content to keep their newly harvested
supplies in storage bins.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 4,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday,
having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs
data fell short of expectations, prompting some investors to
take profits on extremely long positions.
* U.S. crude climbed less than a dollar on Friday but
finished down more than 2 percent for the week, marking the
first time the benchmark has fallen for six straight weeks since
December 1998.
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday, pressured by
renewed uncertainty in healthcare stocks and by Disney shares,
even as October payrolls data pointed to a resilient economy in
the face of sluggish global growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1700 USDA world supply-demand report Nov
0130 China Consumer prices Oct
0130 China Producer prices Oct
0900 Italy Industrial output Sep
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov
1500 U.S. Employment trends Oct
Prices at 0110 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 514.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.06% 512.63 40
CBOT corn 365.25 -2.25 -0.61% -1.42% 366.94 51
CBOT soy 1035.00 -1.75 -0.17% +0.68% 977.48 63
CBOT rice $12.13 $0.01 +0.08% +0.29% $12.66 31
WTI crude $78.82 $0.17 +0.22% +0.22% $82.94 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.246 $0.001 +0.06% +0.70%
USD/AUD 0.865 0.002 +0.25% +1.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)