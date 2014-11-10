SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn lost more ground on Monday, falling for a second session as record U.S. supplies flood the market, while wheat was little changed, trading around a two-week low. Soybeans eased after rising for three consecutive days, supportd by strong global demand. FUNDAMENTALS * The corn market is being weighed down by huge U.S. supplies. Good weather for harvest is further depressing prices, with forecasts showing farmers will be able to catch up to their typical schedule. * Wheat futures face headwinds as U.S. exporters struggle to compete in an export market laden with supplies from around the globe. * Iraq's state grains board bought 200,000 tonnes of hard wheat from Canada and Australia in a tender, European traders said on Friday. Traders said earlier in the week that U.S. wheat was priced about $20 a tonne higher than Canada's offer. * Strong demand and slow farmer sales are underpinning soybeans despite all-time high U.S. production. Spot basis bids for soybeans firmed around the U.S. Midwest on Friday due to slow farmer sales of the oilseed, grain dealers said. * Dealers said farmers were reluctant to book new sales of soybeans at current prices. Most growers had seen similar prices last week, and were content to keep their newly harvested supplies in storage bins. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, prompting some investors to take profits on extremely long positions. * U.S. crude climbed less than a dollar on Friday but finished down more than 2 percent for the week, marking the first time the benchmark has fallen for six straight weeks since December 1998. * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday, pressured by renewed uncertainty in healthcare stocks and by Disney shares, even as October payrolls data pointed to a resilient economy in the face of sluggish global growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1700 USDA world supply-demand report Nov 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 0900 Italy Industrial output Sep 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Oct Prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.06% 512.63 40 CBOT corn 365.25 -2.25 -0.61% -1.42% 366.94 51 CBOT soy 1035.00 -1.75 -0.17% +0.68% 977.48 63 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.01 +0.08% +0.29% $12.66 31 WTI crude $78.82 $0.17 +0.22% +0.22% $82.94 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 $0.001 +0.06% +0.70% USD/AUD 0.865 0.002 +0.25% +1.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)