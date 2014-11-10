* Corn falls for 2nd day, record US harvest floods market

* Wheat trades near 2-week low as U.S. loses market share (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn fell for a second session on Monday as a record U.S. harvest floods the market, while wheat was trading around a two-week low ahead of a U.S. government report that is likely to show ample world supplies.

Soybeans slipped slightly, after gaining for three days on strong global demand.

Chicago Board of Trade spot-month corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel by 0221 GMT and wheat was trading 0.1 percent higher at $5.15 a bushel, but not far from Friday's two-week low of $5.11 a bushel.

Soybeans edged down 0.2 percent to $10.38-1/4 a bushel after rising almost 3 percent in the last three sessions.

"We have strong demand for corn and soybeans but harvest pressure is pulling down corn," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Market players are selling corn ahead of USDA report."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled release its global supply-demand report for farm products at 1700 GMT.

The agency is expected raise its estimate for global corn ending stocks to 190.77 million tonnes from 190.58 forecast last month.

Good weather for harvest is further depressing prices, with forecasts showing farmers will be able to catch up to their typical schedule.

Wheat futures face headwinds as U.S. exporters struggle to compete in an export market laden with supplies from around the globe.

Iraq's state grains board bought 200,000 tonnes of hard wheat from Canada and Australia in a tender, European traders said on Friday. Traders said that U.S. wheat was priced about $20 a tonne higher than Canada's offer.

Strong demand and slow farmer sales are underpinning soybeans despite all-time high U.S. production. Spot basis bids for soybeans firmed around the U.S. Midwest on Friday due to slow farmer sales of the oilseed, grain dealers said.

Dealers said farmers were reluctant to book new sales of soybeans at current prices. Most growers had seen similar prices last week, and were content to keep their newly harvested supplies in storage bins.

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0221 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.00 0.50 +0.10% -1.01% 512.63 40 CBOT corn 365.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.35% 366.95 51 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.01 +0.08% +0.29% $12.66 31 WTI crude $79.02 $0.37 +0.47% +0.47% $82.95 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.249 $0.003 +0.27% +0.91% USD/AUD 0.868 0.005 +0.52% +1.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)