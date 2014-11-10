* Corn falls for 2nd day, record US harvest floods market
* Wheat trades near 2-week low as U.S. loses market share
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn fell for a second
session on Monday as a record U.S. harvest floods the market,
while wheat was trading around a two-week low ahead of a U.S.
government report that is likely to show ample world supplies.
Soybeans slipped slightly, after gaining for three days on
strong global demand.
Chicago Board of Trade spot-month corn fell 0.5
percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel by 0221 GMT and wheat was
trading 0.1 percent higher at $5.15 a bushel, but not far from
Friday's two-week low of $5.11 a bushel.
Soybeans edged down 0.2 percent to $10.38-1/4 a bushel
after rising almost 3 percent in the last three sessions.
"We have strong demand for corn and soybeans but harvest
pressure is pulling down corn," said Kaname Gokon, general
manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Market
players are selling corn ahead of USDA report."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled release its
global supply-demand report for farm products at 1700 GMT.
The agency is expected raise its estimate for global corn
ending stocks to 190.77 million tonnes from 190.58 forecast last
month.
Good weather for harvest is further depressing prices, with
forecasts showing farmers will be able to catch up to their
typical schedule.
Wheat futures face headwinds as U.S. exporters struggle to
compete in an export market laden with supplies from around the
globe.
Iraq's state grains board bought 200,000 tonnes of hard
wheat from Canada and Australia in a tender, European traders
said on Friday. Traders said that U.S. wheat was priced about
$20 a tonne higher than Canada's offer.
Strong demand and slow farmer sales are underpinning
soybeans despite all-time high U.S. production. Spot basis bids
for soybeans firmed around the U.S. Midwest on Friday due to
slow farmer sales of the oilseed, grain dealers said.
Dealers said farmers were reluctant to book new sales of
soybeans at current prices. Most growers had seen similar prices
last week, and were content to keep their newly harvested
supplies in storage bins.
Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 4, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0221 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 515.00 0.50 +0.10% -1.01% 512.63 40
CBOT corn 365.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.35% 366.95 51
CBOT rice $12.13 $0.01 +0.08% +0.29% $12.66 31
WTI crude $79.02 $0.37 +0.47% +0.47% $82.95 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.249 $0.003 +0.27% +0.91%
USD/AUD 0.868 0.005 +0.52% +1.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)