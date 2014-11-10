* Soy retreats after USDA leaves stocks view unchanged
* Corn ends higher on surprise lower U.S. yield estimate
* Wheat up on tighter U.S. stocks, led by MGEX spring wheat
* Winter storm aims at upper Midwest, may slow harvest
(Recasts with drop in soy; updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 10 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures fell 1 percent on Monday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture raised its estimate of the record harvest in a
monthly report and left its view of ending stocks unchanged,
traders said.
Corn closed higher after the USDA surprised traders by
lowering its estimate of the U.S. corn yield, while wheat also
firmed.
At the CBOT, benchmark January soybeans settled down
11 cents at $10.25-3/4 a bushel, reversing early gains. December
corn settled up 1-3/4 cents at $3.69-1/4 a bushel, and
December wheat finished up 2-3/4 cents at $5.17-1/4 a
bushel.
Soybeans fell after the USDA raised its U.S. soybean yield
estimate to 47.5 bushels per acre from 47.1 in October. The
government left its forecast of 2014/15 ending stocks unchanged
at 450 million bushels, despite consensus trade expectations for
a reduction.
"We were all expecting a bullish report (on soybeans), and
we didn't have it," said market analyst Karl Setzer of the
MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "There was talk of the
yield being cut, and it wasn't."
Soybeans also lost ground against corn on intermarket
spreads after the report.
December corn closed above its 100-day moving average
after the USDA lowered its 2014 U.S. corn yield estimate to
173.4 bushels per acre, still a record high but down from 174.2
in October.
"The sticker shock is they dropped the corn yield number,"
said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain in Chicago.
"Nobody expected that."
The government also trimmed its forecast of 2014/15 corn
ending stocks to 2.008 billion bushels from 2.081 billion last
month, but some analysts said the figure would remain
burdensome.
"Big picture," Vaclavik said, "there is nothing friendly
about a 2 billion bushel corn carry-out."
CBOT wheat firmed after USDA cut its 2014/15 U.S. ending
stocks forecast to 644 million bushels from 654 million in
October, when most analysts expected a slight increase.
Of the three main U.S. wheat exchanges, Minneapolis Grain
Exchange spring wheat futures posted the biggest gains after the
USDA lowered its estimate of 2014 U.S. spring wheat production
and 2014/15 ending stocks.
Besides the USDA reports, traders were monitoring a winter
storm moving across the Dakotas and into the Great Lakes region
that could bring significant snowfall.
"Today's snowstorm will severely impact harvest in parts of
the upper Midwest as the snow will be followed by unseasonably
cold temperatures," CHS Hedging said in a daily note.
In a weekly crop progress report released after the CBOT
close, the USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 80 percent
complete and soybeans were 90 percent harvested, roughly in line
with trade expectations.
Winter wheat planting was 93 percent complete, and the USDA
rated 60 percent of the crop as good to excellent, up from 59
percent the previous week.
Prices at 2:42 p.m. CDT (2042 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 369.25 1.75 0.5% -12.6%
CBOT soy 1025.75 -11.00 -1.1% -22.1%
CBOT meal 380.90 -9.50 -2.4% -12.9%
CBOT soyoil 32.36 -0.04 -0.1% -16.5%
CBOT wheat 517.25 2.75 0.5% -14.4%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Susan Thomas, Alan
Crosby and Lisa Von Ahn)