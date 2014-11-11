SINGAPORE, Nov 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, rising for four out of five sessions as the market was buoyed by a slower pace of planting in South America and expectations of strong demand. Corn was largely unchanged in early Asian trade and wheat edged lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Rains this week in Argentina's Pampas grains belt are expected to delay soy and corn planting, which had already fallen behind schedule by heavier-than-normal showers earlier in the month. * More rain over Brazil's soy belt over the past week allowed farmers to plant 46 percent of their planned crop as of Friday, up from 29 percent a week earlier. But planting is still behind the 59 percent completed a year ago as well as the 61 percent five-year average. * The 2014 U.S. corn crop, while still a record, will be slightly below recent market expectations according to government data released on Monday, while soybean production continues to rise. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture trimmed its corn crop estimate to 14.407 billion bushels from 14.475 billion in October, and lowered ending stocks to 2.008 billion bushels from 2.081 billion. Traders had leaned toward higher estimates. * The agency estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record 3.958 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from October and a hair below trade forecasts averaging 3.967 billion. The crop is inching closer to the once unthought-of 4 billion-bushel mark. * It cut its 2014/15 U.S. wheat ending stocks forecast to 644 million bushels from 654 million in October, when most analysts expected a slight increase. * U.S. farmers have harvested 80 percent of the corn crop, up from 65 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average, the USDA said after the market closed on Monday. * Soybean harvest was 90 percent complete as compared with 83 percent a week ago and a five-year average of 91 percent. * Besides the USDA reports, traders were monitoring a winter storm moving across the Dakotas and into the Great Lakes region that could bring significant snowfall. * The storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow in South Dakota by Monday afternoon and was heading for the upper Great Lakes region but it is not seen as a significant threat to crops or livestock. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade in Asia with a bid tone, having reversed some of its post-payrolls losses as investors were quick to rebuild long positions amid an absence of major drivers. * U.S. crude fell more than $1 on Monday, edging below $78 a barrel, and Brent crude also dropped with both reversing early gains as U.S. dollar strength outweighed worries about conflict in Libya and Ukraine. * The Dow and S&P 500 extended their run of record high closes for a fourth session on Monday, led by transportation and healthcare shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales Prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.50 -0.75 -0.14% -0.72% 512.68 42 CBOT corn 369.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.34% 367.08 58 CBOT soy 1030.00 +0.24% CBOT rice $11.99 $0.02 +0.17% -0.83% $12.65 26 WTI crude $77.35 -$0.05 -0.06% -1.65% $82.86 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.243 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.864 0.001 +0.09% +0.97% Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)