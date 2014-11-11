* Delays in South American planting support soybeans

* USDA cuts US corn estimate, raises soybean outlook (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, rising for four out of five sessions, buoyed by a slower pace of planting in South America and expectations of strong demand.

Rains this week in Argentina's Pampas grains belt are expected to delay soy and corn planting, which had already fallen behind schedule due to heavier-than-normal showers earlier in the month.

More rain over Brazil's soy belt over the past week allowed farmers to plant 46 percent of their planned crop as of Friday, up from 29 percent a week earlier. But planting is still behind the 59 percent completed a year ago as well as the 61 percent five-year average.

"Soybean demand is strong and will be strong but there is a lot of supply around too," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "At the moment it feels like traders are grabbing every opportunity to support soybeans."

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had risen 0.2 percent to $10.30 a bushel by 0257 GMT.

The 2014 U.S. corn crop, while still a record, will be slightly below recent market expectations according to data released on Monday, while soybean production continues to rise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture trimmed its corn crop estimate to 14.407 billion bushels from 14.475 billion in October, and lowered ending stocks to 2.008 billion bushels from 2.081 billion. Traders had leaned toward higher estimates.

The agency estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record 3.958 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from October and just below trade forecasts averaging 3.967 billion. The crop is inching closer to the once unthought-of 4 billion-bushel mark.

U.S. farmers have harvested 80 percent of the corn crop, up from 65 percent a week ago and matching the five-year average, the USDA said after the market closed on Monday.

The soybean harvest was 90 percent complete, compared with 83 percent a week ago and a five-year average of 91 percent.

Besides the USDA reports, traders were monitoring a winter storm moving across the Dakotas and into the Great Lakes region that could bring significant snowfall.

Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.50 0.25 +0.05% -0.53% 512.72 43 CBOT corn 369.75 0.50 +0.14% -0.20% 367.09 58 CBOT rice $11.97 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.03% $12.65 26 WTI crude $77.30 -$0.10 -0.13% -1.72% $82.86 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.244 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.864 0.001 +0.14% +1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)