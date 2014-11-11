* Soybeans climb 3.7 pct as soymeal trades above $400 a ton
* U.S. cold spell seen boosting demand for animal feed
* Gains in corn capped by soy/corn spreading
* Minneapolis spring wheat up on tighter U.S. supplies
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 11 U.S. soybean futures surged
nearly 4 percent on Tuesday on strength in the cash market as
slow country movement and heavy export commitments left soy
processors scrambling for supplies, despite a record U.S.
harvest.
Corn and wheat also rose but trailed the gains in the soy
complex.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, January soybeans
settled up 38-1/4 cents at $10.64 a bushel, after reaching
$10.73-1/2, the contract's highest level since Aug. 15.
December corn ended up 4-1/2 cents at $3.73-3/4 a
bushel and December wheat finished up 8 cents at $5.25-1/4
a bushel.
Technical buying in soybeans accelerated as the January
contract surpassed its Oct. 30 high of $10.59-1/4, and
December soymeal pushed through psychological resistance
at $400, reaching $404.70 before settling at $400.60.
"Demand, demand, demand - that's it in a nutshell," Tom
Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago, said of the soy
complex. "(Cash) basis levels continue to be strong. There are
still problems with meal, as far as transportation logistics are
concerned," he added.
Concerns about a cold spell descending in the U.S. Farm Belt
added support for soymeal, which is used in animal feed.
"With the first blast of cold air, you start to up the meal
and feed consumption," said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "We are still in this
difficult transition from razor-tight old-crop supplies to
excessive new crop supplies," Roose added.
Corn followed soybeans higher but gains were limited by
soybean/corn spreading and lacklustre export demand.
"I thought corn would have more of a bounce with soybeans
moving like they are, and the fact the we still have over 2
billion bushels of corn out in the fields, and the harvest is
going to be hampered by snow," said Brian Hoops, president of
brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.
The focus in wheat was on spreads, with front-month CBOT
December wheat gaining against back months on expectations
of a drop in CBOT wheat storage rates next month.
At the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, December spring wheat
finished up 12-1/2 cents at $5.66-3/4 on carry-over
buying one day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its
estimates of U.S. 2014/15 spring wheat production and ending
stocks.
Prices at 2:51 p.m. CST (2051 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 373.75 4.50 1.2%
CBOT soy 1064.00 38.25 3.7%
CBOT meal 400.60 19.70 5.2%
CBOT soyoil 32.87 0.51 1.6%
CBOT wheat 525.25 8.00 1.6%
