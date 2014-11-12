SINGAPORE, Nov 12 U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday, with the most-active January contract rising towards a three-month top, as slow farmer selling and robust export demand helped offset a record-large harvest. Wheat rose for a third session with support from a cold spell in the U.S. Midwest which is likely to stall the emergence of soft red winter wheat while corn was largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot soybean basis bids were mostly steady to firm around the U.S. Midwest on strong demand for nearby supplies and scattered farmer sales. * Many farmers continued to store newly harvested crops because of dissatisfaction with low prices, traders said. Soybean sales outpaced corn sales on Tuesday, but they were not as strong as they would typically be. * Concerns about a cold spell descending in the U.S. Farm Belt added support for soymeal, which is used in animal feed. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast a 2014/15 soybean crop of between 89.3 million tonnes and 91.7 million tonnes, still a record but below many market estimates that have gone as high as 98 million tonnes. * The cold spell in the U.S. Midwest this week will probably stall the emergence and growth of late-planted soft red winter wheat. * Ukrainian farmers have sown 6.3 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2015 grain harvest as of Nov. 10, exceeding the original forecast by 100,000 hectares, the agriculture ministry said. MARKET NEWS * The yen flirted with a seven-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday on reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a general election in December, offering investors a further excuse to shun the currency. * Brent crude closed down on Tuesday after setting a four-year low and coming close to testing the psychologically important $80 a barrel support, as traders continued to seek a bottom to a selloff that began in June. * The Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fifth session of record closing highs on Tuesday, barely extending the market's recent rally in light volume as consumer discretionary shares gained. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep Prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 527.00 1.75 +0.33% +2.43% 514.35 56 CBOT corn 373.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.77% 367.19 62 CBOT soy 1067.25 3.25 +0.31% +2.94% 982.21 70 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.00 +0.00% -2.19% $12.61 23 WTI crude $77.42 -$0.52 -0.67% +0.03% $82.43 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.869 0.000 +0.03% +0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)