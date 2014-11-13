* Wheat up for 4th session to highest since early September

* Threat of winterkill in U.S., drought hits Australian crop (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Chicago wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading near a 2-1/2-month high on concern that a cold spell in the United States could stall growth of the winter crop and that drought would reduce yields in Australia.

Soybeans edged up, recouping some of the previous session's losses, on strong demand and as farmers held back their freshly harvested crops.

"The (wheat) market has taken a nervous turn as very cold weather has plunged through the central U.S.," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"The cold, reaching through hard and soft winter wheat areas, is creating fears of winterkill given a lack of snow cover."

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.43-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT, not far from Wednesday's peak of $5.45-3/4 a bushel, its highest since early September.

January soybeans gained half a percent to $10.53 a bushel.

Traders were monitoring escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, both major grain exporters. Ukraine said it was redeploying troops in the eastern part of the country because of fears that separatists there would launch a new military offensive despite Moscow's denials it had sent troops to reinforce the pro-Russia rebels.

Soymeal has driven prices higher in the soybean complex in recent days as heavy export commitments and the slow pace of sales by U.S. farmers left processors scrambling for supplies.

That has sparked talk of buyers turning overseas at a time when U.S. supplies were expected to dominate the market due to a record harvest.

Four shipments of Argentine soymeal are headed to the United States, according to a Buenos Aires-based grains industry source who asked not to be named.

Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday. The funds bought 8,000 contracts in wheat and sold 8,000 in soybeans.

Delayed soybean planting in Brazil's main farm state of Mato Grosso will lead to a smaller second crop of corn, local growers association Aprosoja said.

Grains prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 543.50 0.75 +0.14% +5.07% 516.44 70 CBOT corn 379.25 1.50 +0.40% +2.64% 367.60 69 CBOT soy 1053.00 5.25 +0.50% +2.66% 986.55 61 CBOT rice $12.11 $0.09 +0.79% +1.17% $12.59 37 WTI crude $76.98 -$0.20 -0.26% -1.23% $81.96 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.244 $0.000 -0.02% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.868 -0.004 -0.44% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)