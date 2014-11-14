SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Chicago wheat dipped on
Friday, giving up some of the gains seen over the past four
sessions, but prices were on track for their biggest weekly rise
in eight months as bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt
threatened the newly planted crop.
Soybean futures fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade and
corn ticked down.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Temperatures fell to minus 10 to minus 12 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 23 to minus 24 Celsius) on Thursday in western
Nebraska and northeast Colorado, cold enough to kill plants in a
few scattered areas that lacked snow cover.
* The cold was not as severe in the Midwest but posed a
bigger problem because wheat seedings and emergence there lag
the normal pace.
* Cold weather also stressed crops in the Black Sea region.
Nearly a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops could be damaged
by frosts, the state weather forecaster said.
* Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT
wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering.
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat has risen
7.4 percent this week, the most since early March, while corn
has gained 4.8 percent, rising for six weeks out of seven.
The most-active January soybeans have added 1.2 percent
after dropping by as much last week.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol
production, mostly from corn, averaged 946,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in the week ended Nov. 7, up 17,000 bpd from a week ago.
* Soymeal has driven soybeans higher in recent days as heavy
export commitments and a slow pace of sales by U.S. farmers left
processors scrambling for supplies.
* Consultancy Strategie Grains boosted its outlook for
European Union soft wheat exports this season reflecting brisk
demand for German and Polish wheat.
* Argentine farmers advanced soy planting for the 2014-15
crop year by 9.6 percentage points in the past seven days to
cover 16.8 percent of this year's expected sowing area, the
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Friday following
fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth, while crude oil hovered
near a four-year low in an oversupplied market.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3
1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct
1330 U.S. Import prices Oct
1330 U.S. Export prices Oct
1330 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
Prices at 0112 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 552.75 -1.00 -0.18% +5.24% 518.75 72
CBOT corn 385.75 -0.50 -0.13% +3.14% 368.11 71
CBOT soy 1049.75 -3.75 -0.36% -1.34% 990.46 57
CBOT rice $11.94 $0.00 +0.00% +0.76% $12.55 34
WTI crude $74.39 $0.18 +0.24% -3.61% $81.36 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.18%
USD/AUD 0.869 -0.003 -0.30% -0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)