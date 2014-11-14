SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Chicago wheat dipped on Friday, giving up some of the gains seen over the past four sessions, but prices were on track for their biggest weekly rise in eight months as bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt threatened the newly planted crop. Soybean futures fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade and corn ticked down. FUNDAMENTALS * Temperatures fell to minus 10 to minus 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 23 to minus 24 Celsius) on Thursday in western Nebraska and northeast Colorado, cold enough to kill plants in a few scattered areas that lacked snow cover. * The cold was not as severe in the Midwest but posed a bigger problem because wheat seedings and emergence there lag the normal pace. * Cold weather also stressed crops in the Black Sea region. Nearly a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops could be damaged by frosts, the state weather forecaster said. * Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering. * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat has risen 7.4 percent this week, the most since early March, while corn has gained 4.8 percent, rising for six weeks out of seven. The most-active January soybeans have added 1.2 percent after dropping by as much last week. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol production, mostly from corn, averaged 946,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ended Nov. 7, up 17,000 bpd from a week ago. * Soymeal has driven soybeans higher in recent days as heavy export commitments and a slow pace of sales by U.S. farmers left processors scrambling for supplies. * Consultancy Strategie Grains boosted its outlook for European Union soft wheat exports this season reflecting brisk demand for German and Polish wheat. * Argentine farmers advanced soy planting for the 2014-15 crop year by 9.6 percentage points in the past seven days to cover 16.8 percent of this year's expected sowing area, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Friday following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth, while crude oil hovered near a four-year low in an oversupplied market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1330 U.S. Import prices Oct 1330 U.S. Export prices Oct 1330 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep Prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 552.75 -1.00 -0.18% +5.24% 518.75 72 CBOT corn 385.75 -0.50 -0.13% +3.14% 368.11 71 CBOT soy 1049.75 -3.75 -0.36% -1.34% 990.46 57 CBOT rice $11.94 $0.00 +0.00% +0.76% $12.55 34 WTI crude $74.39 $0.18 +0.24% -3.61% $81.36 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.869 -0.003 -0.30% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)