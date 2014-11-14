* Wheat rises for 5th session, reacting to cold U.S. weather
* Market may rise above $5.60/bushel next week
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Chicago wheat rose for a fifth
straight session on Friday, with the market on track for its
biggest weekly gain in eight months as bitter cold across the
U.S. grain belt threatened the newly planted crop.
Temperatures fell as low as minus 12 Fahrenheit (minus 24
Celsius) on Thursday in western Nebraska and northeast Colorado,
cold enough to kill plants in a few scattered areas that lacked
snow cover.
The cold was not as severe in the Midwest but posed a bigger
problem because wheat seedings and emergence there lag the
normal pace.
Cold weather also put stress on crops in the Black Sea
region. Nearly a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops could be
damaged by frost.
"The sentiment in wheat futures is bullish. We expect the
December contract to rise above $5.60 a bushel next week," said
Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
The Chicago Board of Trade spot-month December contract
rose 0.3 percent to $5.55-1/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, after
touching $5.59 a bushel on Thursday, its highest since late
August.
Wheat has risen 7.7 percent this week, its biggest gain
since early March, while corn has gained almost 5 percent,
rising for six weeks out of seven. January soybeans have
added 1 percent after dropping by a similar amount last week.
Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT
wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol
production, mostly from corn, averaged 946,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in the week ended Nov. 7, up 17,000 bpd from the week
before.
Soymeal has driven soybeans higher in recent days as heavy
export commitments and the slow pace of sales by U.S. farmers
left processors scrambling for supplies.
Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for
European Union soft wheat exports this season, reflecting brisk
demand for German and Polish wheat.
Argentine farmers advanced soy planting for the 2014/15 crop
year by 9.6 percentage points in the past seven days to cover
16.8 percent of this year's expected sowing area, the Buenos
Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on Thursday.
Grains prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 555.25 1.50 +0.27% +5.71% 518.83 75
CBOT corn 386.00 -0.25 -0.06% +3.21% 368.12 73
CBOT soy 1046.75 -6.75 -0.64% -1.62% 990.36 58
CBOT rice $11.95 $0.01 +0.04% +0.80% $12.55 34
WTI crude $74.38 $0.17 +0.23% -3.63% $81.35 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.245 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.13%
USD/AUD 0.870 -0.002 -0.24% -0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)