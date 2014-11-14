* Wheat rises for 5th session, reacting to cold U.S. weather

* Market may rise above $5.60/bushel next week (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Chicago wheat rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in eight months as bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt threatened the newly planted crop.

Temperatures fell as low as minus 12 Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius) on Thursday in western Nebraska and northeast Colorado, cold enough to kill plants in a few scattered areas that lacked snow cover.

The cold was not as severe in the Midwest but posed a bigger problem because wheat seedings and emergence there lag the normal pace.

Cold weather also put stress on crops in the Black Sea region. Nearly a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops could be damaged by frost.

"The sentiment in wheat futures is bullish. We expect the December contract to rise above $5.60 a bushel next week," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

The Chicago Board of Trade spot-month December contract rose 0.3 percent to $5.55-1/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, after touching $5.59 a bushel on Thursday, its highest since late August.

Wheat has risen 7.7 percent this week, its biggest gain since early March, while corn has gained almost 5 percent, rising for six weeks out of seven. January soybeans have added 1 percent after dropping by a similar amount last week.

Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol production, mostly from corn, averaged 946,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ended Nov. 7, up 17,000 bpd from the week before.

Soymeal has driven soybeans higher in recent days as heavy export commitments and the slow pace of sales by U.S. farmers left processors scrambling for supplies.

Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for European Union soft wheat exports this season, reflecting brisk demand for German and Polish wheat.

Argentine farmers advanced soy planting for the 2014/15 crop year by 9.6 percentage points in the past seven days to cover 16.8 percent of this year's expected sowing area, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.25 1.50 +0.27% +5.71% 518.83 75 CBOT corn 386.00 -0.25 -0.06% +3.21% 368.12 73 CBOT soy 1046.75 -6.75 -0.64% -1.62% 990.36 58 CBOT rice $11.95 $0.01 +0.04% +0.80% $12.55 34 WTI crude $74.38 $0.17 +0.23% -3.63% $81.35 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.245 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.870 -0.002 -0.24% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)