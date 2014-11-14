* Wheat climbs on technicals, U.S. cold weather threat
* Soybeans fall, led by soymeal as export sales slow
* Corn down on profit-taking but still posts weekly gain
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 14 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
rose to a three-month high on Friday and posted its biggest
weekly gain in two years, buoyed by fund buying and worries
about a cold spell that could harm U.S. crop prospects, traders
said.
Soybeans fell, led by soymeal on softening export demand,
and corn sagged on profit-taking after setting multi-month highs
this week.
At the CBOT, December wheat settled up 6-3/4 cents at
$5.60-1/2 per bushel after reaching $5.64-3/4, the highest spot
price since Aug. 7.
January soybeans tumbled 31 cents at $10.22-1/2 a
bushel, with December soymeal down $13.60 at $379.90 a
ton. December corn ended down 4-1/2 cents at $3.81-3/4 a
bushel.
For the week, CBOT wheat climbed 8.9 percent, its
biggest advance since July 2012. Wheat rose every day this week
on frigid temperatures threatening U.S. crops and poor early
growth in Russia and Ukraine, coupled with technical buying.
"It's all about current weather conditions. Plus you are
getting a lot of technically inspired buying. When you get new
highs, trading funds just feed on that stuff," said Tom Fritz,
partner at EFG Group in Chicago.
Soybeans fell on profit-taking from this week's three-month
highs, and softening export demand for U.S. soymeal. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture reported net weekly soymeal export
sales at 21,300 tonnes, a figure that included cancellations of
172,100 tonnes sold to unknown destinations.
"We have priced ourselves out of our own markets on soymeal,
at the tail end of the harvest. I can see that in April and May,
but at this time of year, that should not happen," said Jack
Scoville of the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Also bearish, the CBOT reported deliveries of 75 lots
against the expiring November soybean futures contract, the
first of the delivery cycle, which some traders viewed as a sign
of softening cash markets.
Corn fell on profit-taking but still posted a weekly gain of
3.9 percent. January soybeans ended the week down 1.4
percent.
Prices at 2:42 p.m. CST (2042 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 381.74 -4.50 -1.2%
CBOT soy 1022.50 -31.00 -2.9%
CBOT meal 379.90 -13.60 -3.5%
CBOT soyoil 32.20 0.13 0.4%
CBOT wheat 560.50 6.75 1.2%
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Peter Galloway and
Diane Craft)