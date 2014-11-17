SINGAPORE, Nov 17 U.S. wheat rose for a sixth
consecutive session on Monday to trade near its highest since
early August with harsh weather threatening crops in the United
States and the Black Sea region.
Soybeans rose 0.9 percent, recouping some of last session's
deep losses on end-user demand, while corn rose 0.4 percent in
early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat climbed 8.9 percent
last week, its biggest advance since July 2012. Wheat rose every
day last week on frigid temperatures threatening U.S. crops and
poor early growth in Russia and Ukraine.
* Gains in wheat futures come even as U.S. prices remain
uncompetitive against Black Sea, European and Argentine origins.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported all-wheat export
sales for the week ended Nov. 6 at only 417,700 tonnes, though
up 57 percent from the previous week.
* U.S. soybeans fell 3 percent on Friday on pressure from
weakness in the cash market following a week of good farmer
selling and surprise deliveries that indicated supplies were
more readily available than previously thought.
* The USDA reported net weekly soymeal export sales at
21,300 tonnes, a figure that included cancellations of 172,100
tonnes sold to unknown destinations.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 11, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net long
position in soybeans.
* Informa Economics raised its projection for U.S. 2015 corn
plantings to 88.331 million acres and trimmed its forecast for
2015 soybean plantings to 88.322 million, the private analytics
firm said on Friday in a note to clients.
* The soybean figure would still be the highest on record,
if realized.
MARKET NEWS
* Japanese stocks slipped on Monday and the yen stumbled to
a fresh seven-year low against the dollar after data showed
Japan's GDP unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, throwing
the world's third-biggest economy into recession.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
Prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 562.25 1.75 +0.31% +3.59% 521.33 78
CBOT corn 383.25 1.50 +0.39% +1.32% 368.41 66
CBOT soy 1031.50 9.00 +0.88% -1.55% 994.47 51
CBOT rice $11.89 -$0.09 -0.71% -1.08% $12.52 49
WTI crude $75.76 -$0.06 -0.08% -0.08% $80.48 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.254 $0.002 +0.13% +0.50%
USD/AUD 0.877 0.002 +0.25% +0.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)