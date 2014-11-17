* Wheat holds gains after rising almost 9 pct last week

* Severe cold temperatures may hurt U.S. crop yields (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 U.S. wheat was little changed on Monday and was trading near its highest since early August with harsh weather threatening crops in the United States and the Black Sea region, while soybeans rose, recouping some of the previous session's deep losses.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat climbed 8.9 percent last week, its biggest advance since July 2012. The contract was trading quarter of a cent higher at $5.60-3/4 a bushel by 0229 GMT, near Friday's three-month high of $5.64-3/4 a bushel.

"It is certainly possible that we will have colder than average winter in the U.S. which could have an impact on yields," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Wheat is rising as frigid temperatures threaten U.S. crops and amid poor early growth in Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported all-wheat export sales for the week ended Nov. 6 at 417,700 tonnes, up 57 percent from the previous week.

Gains in wheat futures come even as U.S. prices remain uncompetitive against Black Sea, European and Argentine origins.

U.S. soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.26 a bushel after sliding 3 percent on Friday on pressure from weakness in the cash market following good farmer selling and surprise deliveries that indicated supplies were more readily available than previously thought.

The USDA reported net weekly soymeal export sales at 21,300 tonnes, a figure that included cancellations of 172,100 tonnes sold to unknown destinations.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 11, regulatory data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net long position in soybeans.

Informa Economics raised its projection for U.S. 2015 corn plantings to 88.331 million acres and trimmed its forecast for 2015 soybean plantings to 88.322 million, the private analytics firm said on Friday in a note to clients.

The soybean figure would still be the highest on record, if realized.

Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 560.75 0.25 +0.04% +3.32% 521.28 76 CBOT corn 382.50 0.75 +0.20% +1.12% 368.38 65 CBOT soy 1026.00 3.50 +0.34% -2.08% 994.28 49 CBOT rice $11.92 -$0.05 -0.42% -0.79% $12.52 51 WTI crude $75.52 -$0.30 -0.40% -0.40% $80.48 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.256 $0.004 +0.28% +0.65% USD/AUD 0.878 0.004 +0.45% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential