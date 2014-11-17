* Wheat holds gains after rising almost 9 pct last week
* Severe cold temperatures may hurt U.S. crop yields
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 U.S. wheat was little changed
on Monday and was trading near its highest since early August
with harsh weather threatening crops in the United States and
the Black Sea region, while soybeans rose, recouping some of the
previous session's deep losses.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat climbed 8.9 percent last
week, its biggest advance since July 2012. The contract was
trading quarter of a cent higher at $5.60-3/4 a bushel by 0229
GMT, near Friday's three-month high of $5.64-3/4 a bushel.
"It is certainly possible that we will have colder than
average winter in the U.S. which could have an impact on
yields," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
Wheat is rising as frigid temperatures threaten U.S. crops
and amid poor early growth in Russia and Ukraine.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported all-wheat export
sales for the week ended Nov. 6 at 417,700 tonnes, up 57 percent
from the previous week.
Gains in wheat futures come even as U.S. prices remain
uncompetitive against Black Sea, European and Argentine origins.
U.S. soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.26 a bushel
after sliding 3 percent on Friday on pressure from weakness in
the cash market following good farmer selling and surprise
deliveries that indicated supplies were more readily available
than previously thought.
The USDA reported net weekly soymeal export sales at 21,300
tonnes, a figure that included cancellations of 172,100 tonnes
sold to unknown destinations.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 11, regulatory data showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net long
position in soybeans.
Informa Economics raised its projection for U.S. 2015 corn
plantings to 88.331 million acres and trimmed its forecast for
2015 soybean plantings to 88.322 million, the private analytics
firm said on Friday in a note to clients.
The soybean figure would still be the highest on record, if
realized.
Prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 560.75 0.25 +0.04% +3.32% 521.28 76
CBOT corn 382.50 0.75 +0.20% +1.12% 368.38 65
CBOT soy 1026.00 3.50 +0.34% -2.08% 994.28 49
CBOT rice $11.92 -$0.05 -0.42% -0.79% $12.52 51
WTI crude $75.52 -$0.30 -0.40% -0.40% $80.48 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.256 $0.004 +0.28% +0.65%
USD/AUD 0.878 0.004 +0.45% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)