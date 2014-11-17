(Updates U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Nov 17 U.S. soybeans jumped 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from an earlier one-week low after government and private reports showed larger-than-expected demand from exporters and crushers. Wheat and corn futures each fell more than 1 percent at the Chicago Board of Trade, pressured by disappointing international demand for U.S. grain. The U.S. Agriculture Department said a record 3.1 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export last week, above the high end of analysts' expectations . The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association, in a report issued an hour later, said crushers in the United States had processed 157.960 million bushels of soybeans in October, a record for the month and above analysts' guesses. The separate reports confirmed record soy demand for a record-large U.S. harvest, offsetting pressure from chatter of soymeal imports in the southeastern United States and a bird flu outbreak at farms in England and the Netherlands. Culling of infected birds would reduce demand for animal feed such as soymeal. "With the NOPA number and export inspections, we put on notice the (soybean) demand bear that we are not rationing demand," said Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike Zuzolo. "That's overriding the potential of imports and the Avian bird flu." CBOT January soybeans turned higher just before the NOPA report and extended gains after the release, finishing 13-3/4 cents higher at $10.36-1/4 per bushel. CBOT December wheat eased 8-3/4 cents to $5.51-3/4, while December corn declined 4-1/4 cents to $3.77-1/2, with each contract further pressured by profit-taking after recent three-month highs. The USDA showed export inspections of corn at 401,116 tonnes and wheat at 139,351 tonnes, both below expectations. The lackluster demand for the grains offset support from worries that bitter cold in the United States could damage young wheat plants. Wheat had its largest weekly gains in two years last week. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close CORN DEC4 377.5 -1.11 -4.25 381.75 SOYBEANS JAN5 1036.25 1.34 13.75 1022.5 SOY MEAL DEC4 387.1 1.9 7.2 379.9 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.45 0.78 0.25 32.2 WHEAT SRW DEC4 551.75 -1.56 -8.75 560.5 ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.91 -0.5 -0.06 11.97 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 176.75 -1.53 -2.75 179.5 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 75.53 -0.38 -0.29 75.82 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17653.11 0.1 18.37 17634. 74 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1264 0.64 8 1256 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.927 0.46 0.402 87.525 (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, Chris Reese and Lisa Von Ahn)