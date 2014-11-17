(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Nov 17 U.S. soybeans jumped 1 percent
on Monday, rebounding from an earlier one-week low after
government and private reports showed larger-than-expected
demand from exporters and crushers.
Wheat and corn futures each fell more than 1 percent at the
Chicago Board of Trade, pressured by disappointing international
demand for U.S. grain.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said a record 3.1 million
tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export last week, above
the high end of analysts' expectations . The
U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association, in a report issued
an hour later, said crushers in the United States had processed
157.960 million bushels of soybeans in October, a record for the
month and above analysts' guesses.
The separate reports confirmed record soy demand for a
record-large U.S. harvest, offsetting pressure from chatter of
soymeal imports in the southeastern United States and a bird flu
outbreak at farms in England and the Netherlands. Culling of
infected birds would reduce demand for animal feed such as
soymeal.
"With the NOPA number and export inspections, we put on
notice the (soybean) demand bear that we are not rationing
demand," said Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike Zuzolo.
"That's overriding the potential of imports and the Avian bird
flu."
CBOT January soybeans turned higher just before the
NOPA report and extended gains after the release, finishing
13-3/4 cents higher at $10.36-1/4 per bushel.
CBOT December wheat eased 8-3/4 cents to $5.51-3/4,
while December corn declined 4-1/4 cents to $3.77-1/2,
with each contract further pressured by profit-taking after
recent three-month highs.
The USDA showed export inspections of corn at 401,116 tonnes
and wheat at 139,351 tonnes, both below expectations. The
lackluster demand for the grains offset support from worries
that bitter cold in the United States could damage young wheat
plants. Wheat had its largest weekly gains in two years last
week.
Name Last Pct Net Pvs
Change Change Close
CORN DEC4 377.5 -1.11 -4.25 381.75
SOYBEANS JAN5 1036.25 1.34 13.75 1022.5
SOY MEAL DEC4 387.1 1.9 7.2 379.9
SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.45 0.78 0.25 32.2
WHEAT SRW DEC4 551.75 -1.56 -8.75 560.5
ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.91 -0.5 -0.06 11.97
M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 176.75 -1.53 -2.75 179.5
LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 75.53 -0.38 -0.29 75.82
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17653.11 0.1 18.37 17634.
74
BALTIC EXCH DRY 1264 0.64 8 1256
US DOLLAR INDEX 87.927 0.46 0.402 87.525
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, Chris Reese and
Lisa Von Ahn)