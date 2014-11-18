SINGAPORE, Nov 18 U.S. soybeans dipped on Tuesday due to plentiful supplies, after the market rallied 1.3 percent in the last session on strong demand from domestic processors and importers. Corn slid for a third consecutive session, while wheat was unchanged due to a lack of demand for U.S. shipments and cold weather threatening crops. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that soybean export inspections were a record 3.11 million tonnes in the latest week. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said that processors crushed a bigger-than-expected 157.960 million bushels of soybeans in October. It was the biggest October crush on record. * Private exporters reported the sale of 111,095 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * The reports confirmed record soy demand for an all-time high U.S. harvest, offsetting pressure from chatter of soymeal imports in the southeastern United States and a bird flu outbreak at farms in England and the Netherlands. Culling of infected birds would reduce demand for animal feed such as soymeal. * Farmers have harvested 89 percent of the U.S. corn crop, up from 80 percent a week ago and slightly higher than five-year average of 88 percent, the USDA said after the market closed on Monday. * U.S. soybeans were 94 percent harvested as compared with 90 percent a week ago and five-year average of 96 percent. * The USDA showed export inspections of corn at 401,116 tonnes and wheat at 139,351 tonnes, both below expectations. The lacklustre demand for the grains offset support from worries that bitter cold in the United States could damage young wheat plants. * Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds sold 7,000 in corn and sold 4,000 contracts in wheat. MARKET NEWS * Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on Tuesday, drawing some support from two U.S. blockbuster acquisitions and anticipation of more European monetary stimulus. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China house prices Oct 0200 China Foreign direct investment Oct 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov Prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 551.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.36% 523.28 65 CBOT corn 376.75 -0.75 -0.20% -2.27% 368.31 54 CBOT soy 1031.50 -4.75 -0.46% -2.09% 997.05 50 CBOT rice $11.92 $0.01 +0.04% -0.21% $12.49 50 WTI crude $75.44 -$0.20 -0.26% -0.50% $80.47 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 $0.001 +0.11% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.871 0.000 +0.00% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)