* Corn down as U.S. farmers nearly finish record harvest

* Soybeans fall 0.7 percent after Monday's 1.3-pct rally (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Chicago corn slid for a third straight session on Tuesday under pressure from record supplies, while wheat edged higher as cold weather threatened the U.S. winter crop.

Soybean prices fell after the market rallied 1.3 percent in the last session on strong demand from domestic processors and importers.

"The soybean market is taking a bit of a breather here," said Paul Deane, an agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "It is a reasonable value until we get to know what the Brazilian crop will do from here."

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had fallen 0.7 percent to $10.29-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT. Corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.76-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.52-1/2 a bushel.

Farmers have harvested 89 percent of the U.S. corn crop, up from 80 percent a week ago and slightly higher than five-year average of 88 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday.

U.S. soybeans were 94 percent harvested compared with 90 percent a week ago and a five-year average of 96 percent.

The agency earlier on Monday said that soybean export inspections were a record 3.11 million tonnes in the latest week.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said that processors crushed a bigger-than-expected 157.960 million bushels of soybeans in October. That was the biggest October crush on record.

Private exporters reported the sale of 111,095 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1.

The reports confirmed record soy demand for an all-time high U.S. harvest, offsetting pressure from chatter of soymeal imports in the southeastern United States.

Wheat has been supported by frigid temperatures threatening the U.S. crop even as exporters struggle to sell shipments, facing stiff competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.

The USDA showed export inspections of corn at 401,116 tonnes and wheat at 139,351 tonnes, both below expectations.

Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 7,000 corn contracts and 4,000 in wheat.

Prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 552.50 0.75 +0.14% -0.23% 523.31 66 CBOT corn 376.75 -0.75 -0.20% -2.27% 368.31 54 CBOT soy 1029.25 -7.00 -0.68% -2.30% 996.98 49 CBOT rice $11.96 $0.05 +0.42% +0.17% $12.49 53 WTI crude $75.32 -$0.32 -0.42% -0.66% $80.46 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 $0.003 +0.20% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.873 0.002 +0.23% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)