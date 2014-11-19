SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Chicago corn futures lost more
ground on Wednesday, falling for a fourth straight session to
their lowest in more than one week as record U.S. supplies flood
the market.
Wheat tracked declines in the corn market, although losses
were limited by severe cold weather hurting the U.S. winter
crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The corn harvest was 89 percent complete and the soy
harvest 94 percent finished, with cuttings of each crop mostly
on pace with recent years after a slow start, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said.
* Record export demand for soybeans and soymeal, and strong
domestic appetite for corn from ethanol producers limited the
declines, while bitter cold in the United States could damage
emerging wheat plants.
* Still, the corn harvest lagged in the northern Corn Belt
states of Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Minnesota, where
snowfall could delay the final phases of fieldwork for another
three to four weeks, agricultural meteorologists said.
* In wheat-growing regions in the U.S. Plains,
colder-than-normal conditions could persist for the next 10 days
before normal temperatures return, the Commodity Weather Group
said.
* Brazil's soybean harvest is expected to occur later than
usual due to a drought that has delayed planting and could
tighten the local fuel market's supply of biodiesel in early
2015, the grain crushing industry association Abiove said on
Tuesday.
* France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the
United States in 12 years as the European Union's top grain
producer tries to clear large stocks of lower-quality wheat from
a rain-hit harvest, trade and shipping sources said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out
hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh
mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
1330 U.S. Building permits Oct
Prices at 0110 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 548.75 -0.25 -0.05% -0.54% 526.08 62
CBOT corn 370.25 -1.75 -0.47% -1.99% 367.51 47
CBOT soy 1017.50 -5.75 -0.56% -1.81% 1002.53 47
CBOT rice $11.98 -$0.03 -0.21% +0.55% $12.42 54
WTI crude $74.20 -$0.41 -0.55% -1.90% $80.00 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.869 -0.003 -0.31% -0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)