SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for a fourth straight session to their lowest in more than one week as record U.S. supplies flood the market. Wheat tracked declines in the corn market, although losses were limited by severe cold weather hurting the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * The corn harvest was 89 percent complete and the soy harvest 94 percent finished, with cuttings of each crop mostly on pace with recent years after a slow start, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Record export demand for soybeans and soymeal, and strong domestic appetite for corn from ethanol producers limited the declines, while bitter cold in the United States could damage emerging wheat plants. * Still, the corn harvest lagged in the northern Corn Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Minnesota, where snowfall could delay the final phases of fieldwork for another three to four weeks, agricultural meteorologists said. * In wheat-growing regions in the U.S. Plains, colder-than-normal conditions could persist for the next 10 days before normal temperatures return, the Commodity Weather Group said. * Brazil's soybean harvest is expected to occur later than usual due to a drought that has delayed planting and could tighten the local fuel market's supply of biodiesel in early 2015, the grain crushing industry association Abiove said on Tuesday. * France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the United States in 12 years as the European Union's top grain producer tries to clear large stocks of lower-quality wheat from a rain-hit harvest, trade and shipping sources said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct 1330 U.S. Building permits Oct Prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 548.75 -0.25 -0.05% -0.54% 526.08 62 CBOT corn 370.25 -1.75 -0.47% -1.99% 367.51 47 CBOT soy 1017.50 -5.75 -0.56% -1.81% 1002.53 47 CBOT rice $11.98 -$0.03 -0.21% +0.55% $12.42 54 WTI crude $74.20 -$0.41 -0.55% -1.90% $80.00 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.869 -0.003 -0.31% -0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)