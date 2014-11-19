* Record U.S. supply, slow exports drag corn prices lower

* Wheat market losses limited by cold weather threat (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for a fourth straight session to their lowest in more than a week as record U.S. supplies flood the market.

Wheat tracked corn's decline, although losses were limited by severe cold weather hurting the U.S. winter crop.

"Corn prices are in correction mode after last week's rally," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The U.S. harvest is nearly finished which is bringing record supplies to the market, but the export business is slow due to the winter season and that's negative for corn prices."

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures slid as much as 0.8 percent to $3.69 a bushel, its lowest since November 11. Wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.46-1/2 a bushel.

The corn harvest was 89 percent complete and the soy harvest 94 percent finished, with cuttings of each crop mostly on pace with recent years after a slow start, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Still, the corn harvest lagged in the northern Corn Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Minnesota, where snowfall could delay the final phases for another three to four weeks, agricultural meteorologists said.

Record export demand for soybeans and soymeal, and strong domestic appetite for corn from ethanol producers limited their declines, while bitter cold in the United States threatened emerging wheat plants.

In wheat-growing regions in the U.S. Plains, colder-than-normal conditions could persist for the next 10 days before normal temperatures return, the Commodity Weather Group said.

Brazil's soybean harvest is expected to occur later than usual due to a drought that has delayed planting and could tighten local biodiesel supply in early 2015, the grain crushing industry association Abiove said on Tuesday.

France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the United States in 12 years as the European Union's top grain producer tries to clear large stocks of lower-quality wheat from a rain-hit harvest, trade and shipping sources said on Tuesday.

Prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 546.50 -2.50 -0.46% -0.95% 526.00 59 CBOT corn 369.25 -2.75 -0.74% -2.25% 367.48 45 CBOT soy 1018.50 -4.75 -0.46% -1.71% 1002.56 47 CBOT rice $12.00 $0.00 -0.04% +0.71% $12.42 56 WTI crude $74.33 -$0.28 -0.38% -1.73% $80.01 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.57% USD/AUD 0.867 -0.005 -0.59% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)