* Record U.S. supply, slow exports drag corn prices lower
* Wheat market losses limited by cold weather threat
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Chicago corn futures lost more
ground on Wednesday, falling for a fourth straight session to
their lowest in more than a week as record U.S. supplies flood
the market.
Wheat tracked corn's decline, although losses were limited
by severe cold weather hurting the U.S. winter crop.
"Corn prices are in correction mode after last week's
rally," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"The U.S. harvest is nearly finished which is bringing
record supplies to the market, but the export business is slow
due to the winter season and that's negative for corn prices."
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures slid as much as
0.8 percent to $3.69 a bushel, its lowest since November 11.
Wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.46-1/2 a bushel.
The corn harvest was 89 percent complete and the soy harvest
94 percent finished, with cuttings of each crop mostly on pace
with recent years after a slow start, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
Still, the corn harvest lagged in the northern Corn Belt
states of Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Minnesota, where
snowfall could delay the final phases for another three to four
weeks, agricultural meteorologists said.
Record export demand for soybeans and soymeal, and strong
domestic appetite for corn from ethanol producers limited their
declines, while bitter cold in the United States threatened
emerging wheat plants.
In wheat-growing regions in the U.S. Plains,
colder-than-normal conditions could persist for the next 10 days
before normal temperatures return, the Commodity Weather Group
said.
Brazil's soybean harvest is expected to occur later than
usual due to a drought that has delayed planting and could
tighten local biodiesel supply in early 2015, the grain crushing
industry association Abiove said on Tuesday.
France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the
United States in 12 years as the European Union's top grain
producer tries to clear large stocks of lower-quality wheat from
a rain-hit harvest, trade and shipping sources said on Tuesday.
Prices at 0304 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 546.50 -2.50 -0.46% -0.95% 526.00 59
CBOT corn 369.25 -2.75 -0.74% -2.25% 367.48 45
CBOT soy 1018.50 -4.75 -0.46% -1.71% 1002.56 47
CBOT rice $12.00 $0.00 -0.04% +0.71% $12.42 56
WTI crude $74.33 -$0.28 -0.38% -1.73% $80.01 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.57%
USD/AUD 0.867 -0.005 -0.59% -0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)